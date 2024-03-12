Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

OLED65G46LA.SC9S

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED evo AI TV، طراز OLED G4، وشعار OLED رقم 1 في العالم منذ 11 عامًا وشعار webOS Re:New Program على الشاشة

OLED65G46LA

تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI G4 4K الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024
SC9S

SC9S

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

عرض مائل لتلفزيون LG من OLED C Series ومكبر الصوت SC9S. يُبرز المشهد مكبّر الصوت SC9S لتسليط الضوء على حامل WOW لمكبّر الصوت. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، تظهر صور حامل WOW بحجم كبير.




يتناسب WOW Bracket بشكل مثالي مع تلفزيون LG OLED evo C Series ومكبر الصوت soundbar

استمتع بتلفزيون LG OLED evo C Series وهو مُثبَّت على الحائط أو موضوع على حامل باستخدام WOW Bracket.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz Native

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

OLED Color

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

Yes

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

23.8

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

Yes

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

Yes (SDR/HDR)

تقنية التعتيم

Pixel Dimming

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

وضع المخرح

Yes

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

حركة

OLED Motion

وضع الصورة

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

Yes

تباين عالي

Yes

عكس الألوان

Yes

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

كابل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

Yes

سلك الطاقة

Yes (Attached)

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

Yes (AA x 2EA)

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

Yes

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

Yes

ترميز الصوت

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

مخرج الصوت

60W

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

مزامنة صوت LG

Yes

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

Yes

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

Down Firing

نظام السماعة

4.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

الاتصال

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

2ea

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

Yes

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

3ea (v 2.0)

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

1600 x 970 x 172

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

35.9

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1441 x 826 x 24.3

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

1441 x 910 x 263

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

485 x 263

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

23.8

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

29.1

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

300 x 300

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

Yes

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

Yes

مُحسّن اللعبة

Yes (Game Dashboard)

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

Yes

وضع HGIG

Yes

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz Native

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

OLED Color

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

Under 0.5W

تلفزيون ذكي

دائما مستعد

Yes

إعدادات العائلة

Yes

تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

Yes

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

Yes

ريموت تحكم سحري

Built-In

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

كاميرا USB متوافقة

Yes

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

عدد القنوات

3.1.3

مخرج الطاقة

400 W

دولبي أتموس

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

آيماكس المحسن

نعم

أوركسترا واو

نعم

رئيسي

975 x 63 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

221 x 390 x 313 mm

كل المواصفات

دعم HDMI

التمرير (4K)

نعم

120 هرتز

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (e-ARC)

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

دولبي فيجن

نعم

اتش دي ار 10

نعم

التمرير

نعم

معدل تحديث متغير/ وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي

نعم

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

سينما

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

لعب

نعم

موسيقى

نعم

رياضي

نعم

أساسي

نعم

صوت عالي الدقة

رقمنة الصوت

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

Upbit / Upsampling

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

37 W

استهلاك الطاقة (مضخم الصوت)

38 W

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (مضخم الصوت)

0.5 W ↓

الاتصال

AirPlay 2

نعم

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

5.0

كروم كاست

نعم

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

ضوئي

1

اتصال سبوتيفاي

نعم

USB

1

لاسلكي خلفي جاهز

نعم

واي-فاي

نعم

يعمل مع جوجل هوم

نعم

الراحة

معايرة الغرفة عن طريق الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم

التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت

نعم

مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون

نعم

أوركسترا واو

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

رئيسي

975 x 63 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

221 x 390 x 313 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

3.1.3

عدد السماعات

9 EA

مخرج الطاقة

400 W

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

22.7 kg

رئيسي

4.1 kg

مضخم صوت

7.8 kg

إكسسوار

كابل اتش دي ام اي

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

TV Synergy Bracket

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

AAC+

نعم

دولبي أتموس

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

آيماكس المحسن

نعم

MQA

نعم

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا