تلفزيون LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026 مقاس 77 بوصة + تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس 65 بوصة

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تتميز شاشات LG OLED TV بتقنيتي Perfect Black وPerfect Color المعتمدتين من UL، مما يوفر تباينًا أعمق، وإشراقة محسنة، ولونًا حيويًا ودقيقًا. شاهد كل نجم بوضوح، حتى في غرفة ساطعة.1)