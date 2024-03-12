Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG OLED evo C4 4K الذكي مقاس 83 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + تلفاز UR91 الذكي فائق الوضوح من LG مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

OLED83C46LA.65UR91

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View

65UR91006LB

تلفاز UR91 الذكي فائق الوضوح من LG مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023

OLED83C46LA

تلفزيون LG OLED evo C4 4K الذكي مقاس 83 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

صورة الطبيعة مع جبل صخري بمواجهة بعضهما البعض من أعلى وأسفل ويظهر التباين والتفاصيل.

شاهد أدق التفاصيل

تلفاز LG فائق الوضوح بتقنية HDR10 Pro يجلب مستويات أعلى من السطوع لتقديم تفاصيل ملونة وبارزة مفعمة بالحيوية.

*تقنية HDR10 Pro ليست تنسيقًا. إنها التوجيه الديناميكي لدرجات الألوان من LG والذي ينطبق إطارًا بإطار على محتوى HDR10.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معالج الصور

معالج α9 AI 4K Gen7

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

&lrm;1851 x 1062 x 55.3 &lrm;

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

&lrm;32.3 &lrm;

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج α9 AI 4K Gen7

وضع الصورة

10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

حركة

حركة OLED

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم البكسل

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (OLED Dynamic Mapping Pro)

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎2050 x 1210 x 285 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎56.0 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1851 x 1062 x 55.3 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1851 x 1092 x 279 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎1199 x 279 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎32.3 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎41.6 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎400 x 400 ‎

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

نوع العرض

4K OLED

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم(v 5.1)

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

مدخلات USB

ثلاثة منافذ (V 2.0)

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

مدخل HDMI

(يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

وضع HGIG

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

ترميز الصوت

AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

α9 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Dolby Atmos

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي (الإطلاق الأمامي عند الوقوف)

نظام السماعة

2.2 قناة

مخرج الصوت

40 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

كابل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

نعم

سلك الطاقة

نعم (مرفق)

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

القوة

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

تلفزيون ذكي

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

دائما مستعد

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

نعم (المرسل/المتلقي)

عرض متعدد

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG Thinq)

ريموت تحكم سحري

مدمج

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

ThinQ

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

ما يقوله الناس

OLED83C46LA.65UR91

تلفزيون LG OLED evo C4 4K الذكي مقاس 83 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وتكنولوجيا الصوت Dolby Vision وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024 + تلفاز UR91 الذكي فائق الوضوح من LG مقاس 65 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023