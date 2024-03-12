LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED83G4 مقاس 83 بوصة + تلفزيون LG OLED evo C3 الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED83G46LA.OLED55

OLED55C36LA

تلفزيون LG OLED evo C3 الذكي مقاس 55 بوصة بدقة 4K لعام 2023
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG OLED evo TV وOLED G4 وتلفزيون OLED Emblem رقم 1 على مستوى العالم لمدة 11 عامًا وشعار الضمان الذي لمدة 5 سنوات على الشاشة

OLED83G46LA

LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED83G4 مقاس 83 بوصة

تحفة فنية اكتملت بخبرة ثقلها الزمن

لا يمكن تقليد سنوات من الالتزام بالابتكار بين عشية وضحاها. تعمل مجموعة شرائح alpha الخاصة بأجهزة OLED الرائدة عالميًا والمصممة بشكل فريد على رفع تجربة المشاهدة إلى آفاق جديدة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

فيديو يعرض شعار "تلفزيون OLED رقم 1 في العالم طوال 10 أعوام" يظهر تدريجيًا على خلفية سوداء مصحوبًا بألعاب نارية أرجوانية وزرقاء.

مرور 10 أعوام على إنتاج تلفزيون LG OLED.‏
عشرة أعوام من الريادة.

*المصدر: Omdia. شحنات الوحدات، 2013-2022. النتائج ليست مصادقة من LG Electronics. تقع مسؤولية أي اعتماد على هذه النتائج على عاتق الجهة الخارجية. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/‎ لمزيد من التفاصيل.

كل المواصفات

المواصفات الرئيسية

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1847 x 1057 x 28.0 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎40.9 ‎

الأبعاد والأوزان

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎56.3 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1847 x 1057 x 28.0 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1847 x 1115 x 321 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎501 x 321 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎40.9 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎47.5 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎400 x 400 ‎

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

α11معالجAI بدقة 4K

وضع الصورة

10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

حركة

حركة OLED

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم البكسل

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (OLED Dynamic Mapping Pro)

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي سوبر 4K

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

لون OLED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

نوع العرض

4K OLED

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم(v 5.1)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

مدخلات USB

ثلاثة منافذ (V 2.0)

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

مدخل HDMI

(يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

وضع HGIG

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

نعم

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

ترميز الصوت

AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم (إعادة صياغة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 11.1.2)

Dolby Atmos

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

نظام السماعة

4.2 قناة

مخرج الصوت

60 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

دائما مستعد

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

نعم (المرسل/المتلقي)

عرض متعدد

نعم (حتى 4 مشاهدات)

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

تحكم صوتي بدون اليدين

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG Thinq)

ريموت تحكم سحري

مدمج

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

ThinQ

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

كابل الأشعة تحت الحمراء

نعم

سلك الطاقة

نعم (مرفق)

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

القوة

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

