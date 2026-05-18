تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
كيف تضفي شاشة LG QNED evo Mini LED حجمًا ولونًا كبيرًا على كل مشهد؟
تقنية Dynamic QNED Color Pro في تلفزيون LG QNED evo، والتي حصلت على شهادة 100% Color Volume، وMini LED مع Precision Dimming Ultra التي تتميز بأكثر من ألف منطقة تظليل، تتكاملان معًا لتقديم ألوان فائقة الحيوية وتفاصيل دقيقة. استمتع بتجربة مشاهدة غامرة من الألعاب الرياضية إلى الأفلام وما بعدها على شاشة كبيرة للغاية.