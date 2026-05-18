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تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة

115QNED93B6.S80TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة 115QNED93B6.S80TR
LG تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة, 115QNED93B6.S80TR
LG تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة, 115QNED93B6.S80TR
صورة أمامية لـ تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة 115QNED93B6.S80TR
LG تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة, 115QNED93B6.S80TR
LG تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة, 115QNED93B6.S80TR

الميزات الرئيسية

  • تجربة مشاهدة غامرة على تلفزيون ضخم للغاية مقاس 115 بوصة
  • توفر تقنية نطاق الألوان الواسع الفريدة من LG لوحة ألوان غنية بشكل لا يُصدَّق مع Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • تقنية Mini LED مع Precision Dimming Ultra تضمن الحصول على صورة فائقة الوضوح وتكشف عن أدق التفاصيل
  • مكبر صوت Soundbar مذهل مصمم لزيادة قدرة أجهزة LG TV
  • صوت غامر بحق من Dolby Atmos وسماعات تُصدر صوتًا لأعلى ثلاثي المستوى
  • أداء صوتي مذهل بفضل Room Calibration Pro
المزيد
2 :المنتجات في هذه الباقة
يُظهر المنظر الأمامي لتلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED90 Mini LED، إصدار 2026، الشاشة وهي تمتلئ بانفجارات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، بينما تمتزج سحب كثيفة من الألوان بسلاسة تامة عبر كامل الشاشة.

115QNED93B6

تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED93 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 الذكي مقاس115 بوصة
صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

S80TR

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S80TR للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و5.1.3 قناة
يملأ تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED90 Mini LED المزود بتقنية Dynamic QNED Color Pro الشاشة بانفجارات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، مع انتقالات سلسة ونطاق ألوان واسع يتجاوز شاشات Quantum Dot التقليدية.

يملأ تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI QNED90 Mini LED المزود بتقنية Dynamic QNED Color Pro الشاشة بانفجارات لونية نابضة وانسيابية تحاكي حركة الطلاء متعدد الألوان، مع انتقالات سلسة ونطاق ألوان واسع يتجاوز شاشات Quantum Dot التقليدية.

كيف تضفي شاشة LG QNED evo Mini LED حجمًا ولونًا كبيرًا على كل مشهد؟

تقنية Dynamic QNED Color Pro في تلفزيون LG QNED evo، والتي حصلت على شهادة 100% Color Volume، وMini LED مع Precision Dimming Ultra التي تتميز بأكثر من ألف منطقة تظليل، تتكاملان معًا لتقديم ألوان فائقة الحيوية وتفاصيل دقيقة. استمتع بتجربة مشاهدة غامرة من الألعاب الرياضية إلى الأفلام وما بعدها على شاشة كبيرة للغاية.

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على سطح باللون الرمادي مقابل خلفية باللون الرمادي في منظور جوي مائل.

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على سطح باللون الرمادي مقابل خلفية باللون الرمادي في منظور جوي مائل.

الارتقاء بتجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبرات الصوت Soundbar من الدرجة الأولى

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

نوع العرض

4K QNED MINID

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان QNED الديناميكية برو (معتمد لحجم الألوان بنسبة 100%)

معدل التحديث

120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 165 هرتز)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

MiniLED

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج Alpha 8 المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K من الجيل الثالث

التحكم التلقائي في السطوع

نعم

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم فائق الدقة (للأسود العميق)

المعايرة التلقائية

نعم

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

حركة

حركة برو

وضع الصورة

9 أوضاع

QFT (نقل الإطار السريع)

نعم

QMS (تبديل الوسائط السريع)

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

نعم

تحسين الصور بتقنية HDR بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

ترقية فائقة إلى دقة 4K بالذكاء الاصطناعي عبر معالج Alpha 8

الألعاب

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم (حتى 165 هرتز)

معزز سلاسة الحركة

معزز سلاسة الحركة 330

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

نعم

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

تلفزيون ذكي

نظام التشغيل (OS)

نظام تشغيل ويب أو إس 26

يعمل مع Apple Home

نعم

يعمل مع Apple Airplay

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG ThinQ)

حماية إل جي (درع الحماية)

نعم

عرض متعدد

نعم

LG Shield – نظام الحماية من LG

نعم

معرض LG+ (LG Gallery+)

نعم (يختلف توفر الخدمة المدفوعة حسب البلد)

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

الصفحة الرئيسية

نعم (Google Home، LG ThinQ)

Google Cast

نعم

دائما مستعد

نعم

التعرف على بصمة الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

معالج إعداد الصورة/الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

الريموت السحري الذكي

مدمج

دردشة ذكية

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

صوتي

مخرج الصوت

40 واط

نظام السماعة

2.2 قناة

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

واو الأوركسترا

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

Dolby Atmos

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

إعادة صياغة العناصر بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم (إعادة تحسين العناصر بالصورة عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي – Pro)

ترميز الصوت

AC4، AC3 (دولبي ديجيتال)، EAC3، HE-AAC، AAC، MP2، MP3، PCM، apt-X (يرجى الرجوع إلى الدليل)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت Alpha 8 الاحترافي بالذكاء الاصطناعي (ترقية مزج صوتي افتراضي 11.1.2)

الضبط الصوتي التكيفي حسب البيئة (Adaptive Acoustic Tuning)

نعم

الاتصال

مدخل HDMI

4 منافذ HDMI (تدعم 4K@120Hz، eARC، VRR، ALLM، QMS، QFT)

دعم البلوتوث

نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

منفذان (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 2)

إمكانية الوصول

تباين عالي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎2565 x 1469 x 58.9 ‎

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎2890 x 1860 x 355 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎201.5 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎2565 x 1524 / 1554 x 465 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎1880 x 465 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎93.3 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎96 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎1000 x 700 / 500 ‎

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

ريموت

ريموت التحكم الذكي AI Magic Remote MR26

سلك الطاقة

نعم (قابل للفصل)

BROADCASTING

استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

نعم

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

عام - عدد القنوات

5.1.3

عام - مخرج الطاقة

580 W

تنسيق الصوت - دولبي أتموس

نعم

تنسيق الصوت - DTS: X

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - رئيسي

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - السماعة الخلفية

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق) - مضخم صوت

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

كل المواصفات

الاتصال

USB

1

يعمل مع جوجل هوم

نعم

واي-فاي

نعم

لاسلكي خلفي جاهز

نعم

اتصال سبوتيفاي

نعم

ضوئي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

كروم كاست

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

5.1

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

AirPlay 2

نعم

دعم HDMI

التمرير (4K)

نعم

دولبي فيجن

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (e-ARC)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

120 هرتز

نعم

اتش دي ار 10

نعم

التمرير

نعم

معدل تحديث متغير/ وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي

نعم

إكسسوار

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

حامل جداري

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

كابل اتش دي ام اي

نعم

عام

عدد القنوات

5.1.3

عدد السماعات

11 EA

مخرج الطاقة

580 W

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

سينما

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

لعب

نعم

موسيقى

نعم

رياضي

نعم

أساسي

نعم

صوت عالي الدقة

رقمنة الصوت

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

Upbit / Upsampling

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

22.6 kg

مضخم صوت

10.0 kg

السماعة الخلفية (2EA)

2.34 kg

رئيسي

4.3 kg

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

59 W

استهلاك الطاقة (السماعة الخلفية)

20 W

استهلاك الطاقة (مضخم الصوت)

40 W

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (السماعة الخلفية)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (مضخم الصوت)

0.5 W ↓

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

AAC+

نعم

دولبي أتموس

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

الراحة

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم

معايرة الغرفة عن طريق الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت

نعم

مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون

نعم

WOW Interface

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

مضخم صوت

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

رئيسي

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

السماعة الخلفية

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

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