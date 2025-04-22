Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S45TR للتلفزيون بنظام 4.1 قناة

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S45TR للتلفزيون بنظام 4.1 قناة

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S45TR للتلفزيون بنظام 4.1 قناة

S45TR

S45TR
الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

الرفيق الصوتي المثالي لتلفزيون LG TV لديك

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

مقاطع صوتية مذهلة تحيط بك

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

تُكمل مكبرات صوت LG Soundbars تجربة تلفزيون LG TV

واجهة WOW Interface

البساطة في متناول يدك

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

تشير وحدة التحكم عن بعد LG Remote نحو تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود مكبر صوت LG Soundbar تحته. يعرض تلفزيون LG TV قائمة واجهة WOW Interface على الشاشة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**استخدام جهاز تحكم LG TV عن بُعد يقتصر على بعض الميزات فقط.

***أجهزة التلفاز المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW: M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 قد تختلف الأجهزة المتوافقة مع FHD 63 حسب سنة الإصدار.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن بعض الخدمات قد لا تكون متوفرة وقت الشراء. يتطلب الاتصال بالشبكة لتنزيل التحديثات.

******قد تختلف واجهة WOW حسب طراز مكبر الصوت (Soundbar).

OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2،

استمتع بتأثير البانوراما الصوتية

صوت محيطي بنظام 4.1 قناة

صوت آسر في كل مكان

ارتقِ بتلفزيون LG TV مع صوت محيطي بقوة 400 واط 4.1 قناة ومضخم صوت ومكبرات صوت خلفية.

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV وسماعات خلفية ومضخم صوتي في غرفة المعيشة بناطحة سحاب، أثناء تشغيل عرض موسيقي. تنطلق الموجات الصوتية البيضاء المكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar وينشئ مضخم الصوت تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

سماعات خلفية بنظام 2 قناة

انطلق مع الحرية اللاسلكية المتوفرة في السماعات الخلفية

يمكنك تثبيت السماعات الخلفية في أي مكان في غرفتك دون القلق بشأن الأسلاك، وذلك بفضل جهاز الاستقبال اللاسلكي المدمج.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**يتم توصيل السماعات الخلفية عبر الكابلات السلكية.

حيث يستشعر الصوت تلك الكيفية التي تحبها في الاستماع

AI Sound Pro

كل مزاج ونوع محتوى له من الأصوات ما يناسبه

يقوم AI Sound Pro بتصنيف الأصوات المختلفة إلى تأثيرات وموسيقى وأصوات، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية لإنشاء تجربة صوتية مثالية.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

صوت نقي لكوكب نظيف

معاد تدوير الأجزاء الداخلية

الأجزاء الداخلية مصنوعة من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره

تستخدم مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في الأجزاء العلوية والسفلية. وهو دليل على أننا نتبع نهجًا أكثر مراعاة للبيئة في إنتاج مكبرات الصوت Soundbar.

V

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

معاد تدوير الأجزاء الخارجية

نسيج جيرسي مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية

صُممت جميع مكبرات صوت LG Soundbars بعناية فائقة لضمان نسبة عالية من المواد المعاد تدويرها. يشهد المعيار العالمي لإعادة التدوير على أن نسيج جيرسي البوليستر مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية.

يُظهر الرسم التوضيحي الزجاجات البلاستيكية مع كلمة "زجاجات بلاستيكية" تحتها. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى رمز إعادة التدوير مع عبارة "معاد تدويره إلى جيرسي البوليستر" أسفله. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى الجزء الأيسر من مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع عبارة "مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مصنوع من النسيج المعاد تدويره" أسفله.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

