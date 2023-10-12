About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

عائلة تجلس في غرفة معيشة متألقة تشاهد مناظر طبيعية على تلفزيون مثبت على الحائط

تلفزيون لا مثيل له في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي

يساعدك تلفزيون ThinQ AI (تلفزيون يعمل بتقنية AI من LG) على استخدام جهاز التلفزيون بأكثر الطرق راحةً لك. تحكم في منزلك المتصل، واستمتع بالترفيه المخصص من خلال مساعد الصوت الذي تختاره.

'مرحبًا LG، اخفض درجة حرارة المكيف إلى 25 درجة مئوية'.

التحكم عن بعد باستخدام الصوت

ما عليك سوى أن تقول: "مرحبًا LG"

لن تبحث بعد الآن عن جهاز التحكم عن بُعد لاستخدام الأمر الصوتي. ما عليك سوى أن تقول: "مرحبًا LG" ومن ثم تحدث كما لو كنت مع العائلة أو الأصدقاء للحصول على معلومات أو للتحكم في أجهزتك المنزلية الذكية. تتميز أجهزة التلفزيون ThinQ AI من LG بخاصية التعلم العميق، وبالتالي كلما زاد استخدامها، كان ذلك أفضل.

تلفزيون مثبت على الحائط يعرض شعار LG OLED بتقنية AI ThinQ على خلفية سوداء

اطلب المزيد من الخدمات مع المزيد من الخيارات

استمتع بالترفيه المحسن مع مجموعة من الخيارات غير المحدودة - مساعد جوجل وميزة AirPlay 2 من Apple وHomeKit - على تلفزيون ThinQ AI.

*قد تكون Apple AirPlay 2 وHomeKit غير متاحة في بعض البلدان

**Google هو العلامة التجارية لشركة Google LLC.

نساء يشاهدن كرة القم على شاشة التلفزيون مع الأصدقاء ويسألون مساعد Google عن مطاعم البيتزا القريبة

Google Assistant

استمتع بخيارات أكث مع التلفزيون

احصل على المساعدة أثناء المشاهدة اعثر على عروضك المفضلة وقم بتشغيلها، واحصل على إجابات للأشياء التي تريد التعرف عليها وتحكم بسهولة في أجهزة المنزل الذكية.

*Google هي العلامة التجارية لشركة Google LLC.

صورة من قرب ليد تتحكم في التلفزيون باستخدام جهاز iPhone وتلفزيون يعرض محتوى Apple TV+

ميزة AirPlay 2

تمكنك AirPlay من القيام بكل ذلك

قم بتشغيل المحتوى المفضل بالنسبة لك ومشاركته ونقل عبر جهاز iPhone أو iPad أو Mac قم بتشغيل المحتوى المفضل بالنسبة لك عبر تطبيق Apple TV وتطبيقات الفيديو الأخرى أو قم بعرض الصور على تلفزيون ThinQ الذي يعمل بتقنية AI من LG.

*شاهد Apple TV+ مع اشتراك.

صورة من قرب ليد تتحكم في التلفزيون باستخدام جهاز iPhone وتلفزيون يعرض محتوى Apple TV+

HomeKit

منزلك تحت سيطرتك

استخدم تطبيق Home أو Siri على أجهزة Apple للتحكم بسهولة وأمان في تلفزيون ThinQ AI يمكنك تشغيل التلفزيون أو إيقاف تشغيله، وتغيير المدخلات وحتى تغيير الصوت.

*شاهد Mythic Quest *شاهد Raven’s Banquet عبر Apple TV+ بحصولك على اشتراك.

يعرض التلفزيون المعلق على الحائط شعارات رسومية للوحة التحكم الرئيسية والأجهزة المنزلية تحتها

تحكم في منزلك دون عناء

تحكم بأجهزتك المنزلية الذكية بكل سهولة ويسر واطلب منهم العمل معًا باستخدام صوتك فقط.

*"Good Morning" و"Good Night" هما روتينان مضمنان. "Movie Night" عبارة عن مثال للروتين المخصص للمستخدم.

**قد يختلف اسم الميزة الموجودة في الإعدادات بين إصدارات أنظمة تشغيل التلفزيون المختلفة.

***أجهزة IoT (إنترنت الأشياء) مُدرجة على موقع الويب الوارد أدناه ويمكن تغييرها بدون إشعار مسبق.

https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

عائلة تجلس على المائدة والأم تسأل التلفزيون عن الوقت المتبقي حتى انتهاء الفرن من الطهي

لوحة التحكم المنزلية

لوحة التحكم بكل ما هو متصل

تحكم بكل ما هو متصل من مكان واحد راقب أجهزتك المنزلية وتحكم بها مباشرة من تلفزيون ThinQ AI من LG باستخدام لوحة التحكم المنزلية التي يمكن استخدمها بسهولة وبصورة بديهية.

*أجهزة إنترنت الأشياء مدرجة في الموقع الإلكتروني التالي، ويمكن تغييرها دون إخطار مسبق.

https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

امرأة في السرير وهي تستيقظ في الصباح (اليسار) ومعها طفل في الليل (اليمين)

تقنية LG Routines

قم بتشغيل المحتوى اليومي لفترتي الصباح ووقت النوم

باستخدامك تقنية LG Routines، يمكنك أتمتة أجهزتك المنزلية الذكية. يشتمل الروتين اليومي لوقت النوم قيام تقنية ThinQ AI بإطفاء الأنوار وإيقاف تشغيل مكيف الهواء، وإغلاق الأبواب، وذلك عندما تقول "ليلة سعيدة".

مفضل لدى الشخص الذي يختار ما يجب مشاهدته على التلفزيون باستخدام جهاز تحكم عن بعد، مع عرض تلفزيوني بمنظر طبيعي

لا تتنازل عن إرضاء ذوقك

يضطلع تلفزيون ThinQ AI من LG بدور مساعدك الشخصي الذي يعلم تفضيلاتك وما هو مهم بالنسبة إليك يساعدك على عدم تفويت الأشياء التي تحبها.

ثلاثة أشخاص يشاهدون شاشة تلفزيون تظهر مشهدًا من فيلم خيالي مع تشغيل المنبه الرياضي

المنبه الرياضي

لا تدع الفعاليات المفضة تفوتك

احصل على إشعارات حول فريقك المفضل قبل الألعاب وأثناءها وبعدها. المنبه الرياضي يبقيك على اطلاع دائم بالنقاط والنتائج، حتى عند مشاهدة شيء آخر.

ثلاث نساء يتناولن السوشي أثناء قيام إحداهن بطلب توصية من تلفزيون LG

توصيات AI

احصل على الأشياء التي تحب

استخدم تقنية الطلبات الصوتية البسيطة للحصول على توصيات بخصوص الأفلام أو العروض التلفزيونية أو القنوات بناءً على نمط المشاهدة الرئيسي.

امرأة تشاهد التلفزيون وتسأله، 'من يكون'؟، وأين هذا؟، 'وما نوع القبعة'؟

من، أين، ماذا؟

ابحث عما تشاهده

اطرح أسئلة بسيطة للحصول على معلومات في الوقت الفعلي بشأن الممثلين والأماكن التي تظهر في العروض التلفزيونية التي تشاهدها. يمكنك حتى طرح أسئلة عن الملابس التي يرتديها الأشخاص ومن ثم شراءها على الفور.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.