مكنسة CordZero A9 الكهربائية اليدوية اللاسلكية المدعمة لمدة 10 سنوات.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
جميل من الخارج، ذكي من الداخل
إلى جانب ملاءمة التصميم الداخلي لمنزلك، يوفر تصميم البرج الأنيق والمبتكر قدرا كبيرا من الراحة. يقوم بتخزين وشحن وتفريغ مكنسة ™CordZero الكهربائية اليدوية في نفس الوقت.