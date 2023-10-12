About Cookies on This Site

مكنسة CordZero A9 الكهربائية اليدوية اللاسلكية المدعمة لمدة 10 سنوات.

حل التنظيف الشامل للعناية المنزلية السلسة

تقديم المكنسة الكهربائية الوحيدة التي ستحتاجها في أي وقت. توفر مكنسة CordZero™ A9 ™Kompressor المزودة ببرج شامل™ دور جهاز التنظيف الذكي والقوي الذي يوفر تنظيفًا سهلًا. يتم إفراغ السلة تلقائيًا عند وضع المكنسة اليدوية مرة أخرى في قاعدة الإرساء، مما يوفر الوقت ومتاعب الغبار المنتشر في كل مكان.

*شكل المنتج الموضح بالصور والفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد يختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

نظام ترشيح 3 خطوات

يلتقط نظام الترشيح الغبار الناعم داخل البرج الشامل™ ويحتجزه. بهذه الطريقة، يتم القضاء على عودة الغبار لمساحة معيشتك.

مصباح LED الخاص بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية

يمنع مصباح LED الخاص بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية نمو البكتيريا داخل كيس الغبار.

*تم إجراء الاختبار بواسطة KRIBS، وفقًا لبروتوكول إل جي إلكترونكس. كيس الغبار في البرج الشامل (رقم الموديل: تمت تعبئة VDS-ST1*U (بغبار منزلي مقلد، وفق المعيارIIEC 628852 7.2.2.3 وبكتيريا (المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، الزائفة الزنجارية، عصيات الالتهاب الرئوي، الإشريكية القولونية - حوالي 107 وحدة عد المستعمرات/مللي لكل من فئات بكتيريا الاختبار). تقع المستوطنات المزروعة في 9 مواقع تمثيلية فوق الغبار. تم إجراء مقارنة بين عدد البكتيريا الحية في المستوطنة غير المعالجة، بعد تشغيل مصباح LED الخاص بالأشعة فوق البنفسجية لمدة ساعتين. شروط الاختبار: (23 ± 2) مْ، (45 ± 5)% رقم هيدروجيني]
**يجب استبدال كيس الغبار عندما يومض المؤشر الظاهر على الشاشة. توصي إل جي باستبدال كيس الغبار كل 3 أشهر لضمان الأداء الأمثل ومنع نمو البكتيريا.
***قد يختلف معدل تثبيط نمو البكتيريا وفقًا للظروف البيئية الفعلية.

جميل من الخارج، ذكي من الداخل

جميل من الخارج، ذكي من الداخل

إلى جانب ملاءمة التصميم الداخلي لمنزلك، يوفر تصميم البرج الأنيق والمبتكر قدرا كبيرا من الراحة. يقوم بتخزين وشحن وتفريغ مكنسة ™CordZero الكهربائية اليدوية في نفس الوقت.

باشر عملية التنظيف والشحن في نفس الوقت باستخدام حزم البطاريات المزدوجة

باشر عملية التنظيف والشحن في نفس الوقت باستخدام حزم البطاريات المزدوجة

يوفر البرج أداء تنظيف مستمر مع وقت تشغيل يصل إلى 120 دقيقة.

*بناءً على نتائج اختبار إل جي الداخلي، يصل وقت التشغيل لكل وضع - عادي وقوي وسريع - إلى 120 دقيقة و60 دقيقة و 14 دقيقة على التوالي. (يصل وقت تشغيل A9 لأوضاع العادي والقوي والسريع إلى 80 دقيقة و18 دقيقة و12 دقيقة على التوالي) في حالة استخدام بطاريتين، يتم وضع إحداهما في المكنسة الكهربائية والأخرى مع شحن الأخرى مباشرة بواسطة محطة الشحن. عند استخدام بطارية واحدة (يتم شحن البطارية مباشرة من محطة الشحن)، يصل وقت التشغيل لكل وضع - عادي، وقوي، وسريع - إلى 60 دقيقة، 30 دقيقة، 7 دقائق، على التوالي. قد يقل وقت التشغيل الفعلي عندما تكون فوهة باور درايف قيد الاستخدام مع المحرك وقد تختلف أيضًا وفقًا لبيئة التشغيل وساعات الاستخدام. تم إجراء الاختبار في درجة حرارة الغرفة (26 درجة مئوية، 78.8 درجة مئوية)، دون استخدام الفوهة، مع تشغيل تقنية الواي فاي.

 

التخزين الصحيح - أدوات تجميع الغبار واستخراجه من الشقوق

مساحة التخزين اليسرى - باور درايف™ الصغير

مساحة التخزين الجانبية - افتح خطاف الفوهة الواقع على جانبي البرج الشامل™ لتعليق فوهاتك بدقة.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

مكنسة وممسحة في نفس الوقت

قلل وقت التنظيف عن طريق الكنس والمسح في نفس الوقت باستخدام ممسحة باور درايف™. افصل الخزان لتنظيفه وإعادة تعبئته بسهولة.

*شكل المنتج الموضح بالصور والفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد يختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

**تم إجراء الاختبار بواسطة إنترتك وفق إجراء الاختبار المقدمة من إل جي. كان محتوى الماء على منصات ممسحة باور درايف في الوضع العادي. كان محتوى الماء في منصات ممسحة باور درايف عند مستوى %85 خلال الوضع العالي وأكثر من مستوى %80 في الوضع المنخفض حيث نظفت 44 م2 خلال 30 دقيقة في الوضع العادي. يمكن أن يختلف محتوى الماء حسب بيئة التشغيل.

التحكم في إمدادات المياه الخاصة بك

التحكم في إمدادات المياه الخاصة بك

تعمل آلية التحكم في المياه ذات مستويات الثلاث على ضبط كمية المياه التي يتم صرفها من خزان إمداد المياه. اختر بين إمدادات المياه المنخفضة أو العالية أو المعدومة حسب متطلباتك.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

تمتع بإمكانية تشغيل مكنستك الكهربائية بسهولة من خلال لمسة واحدة

تمتع بإمكانية تشغيل مكنستك الكهربائية بسهولة من خلال لمسة واحدة

تشغيل وإيقاف وضبط مستويات الطاقة بسهولة باستخدام التحكم عبر لمسة واحدة. اضغط على زر " " لتنشيط وضع الكنس والمسح في نفس الوقت.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

شفط قوي لتنظيف أكثر اكتمالاً

يدور محرك العاكس الذكي الخالي من الفرشاة بسرعة عالية لتوليد شفط قوي يصل إلى 200 واط يمكنه رفع جزيئات الأوساخ بكل سهولة.

*شكل المنتج الموضح بالصور والفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد يختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.
**استند الاختبار الذي تم إجراؤه بواسطة اس ال جي إلى معيار A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. تم اختبار A9 Kompressor ™ في الوضع السريع باستخدام بطارية مشحونة مع كون ووعاء الغبار فارغ بالكامل. تم حساب قوة الشفط القصوى من خلال درجة الشفط (kPa)، والتي تم احتسابها خلال 10 ثوانٍ في جميع نقاط القياس. قد تختلف قوة الشفط الفعلية حسب بيئة التشغيل. تم اختبار A9 Kompressor™ دون أنبوب تلسكوبي أو أي فوهات.

تقنية تنظيف قوية مدعمة بضمان لمدة 10 سنوات

تقنية تنظيف قوية مدعمة بضمان لمدة 10 سنوات

يتميز المحرك العاكس الذكي™ بتصميم خالي من الفرشاة بأدنى قدر من الاحتكاك الميكانيكي أثناء التشغيل. يعمل ذلك على تحسين متانة المحرك مما يتيح لشركة إل جي تقديم ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على أجزاءه.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

 

يعمل نظام الترشيح المكون من 5 خطوات

على التقاط %99.999من جزيئات الغبار التي يصل حجمها إلى 0.5 ميكرون من الأسطح المنزلية.*

مرشحات قابلة للإزالة لسهولة الصيانة

قم بصيانة مكنستك الكهربائية بسهولة عن طريق إزالة وغسيل المرشحات. تتراكم الأوساخ على المرشحات داخل مكنستك الكهربائية بمرور الوقت. يمكن إزالة المرشح المعدني والمرشح المسبق القماشي ومرشح الغبار الناعم وغسلهم بالماء لتنظيف الأوساخ. اترك المرشحات حتى تجف تمامًا قبل إعادتها إلى المكنسة.

*يستند اختبار إس إل جي إلى معيار IEC 62885-2 و EN 60312-1، حيث تم اختبار قدرة الاحتفاظ بالغبار عند الجسيمات أحجام 0.5 ~ 4.2 في الوضع السريع وبلغ متوسطها ٪99.999 (درجة "ممتازة"، 5 نجوم) . قد تختلف القدرة على احتجاز الغبار تبعًا لبيئة التشغيل.

يتم ضغط الأوساخ داخل الحاوية، بحيث يتم التقليل من عدد مرات إفراغها

يتم ضغط الأوساخ داخل الحاوية، بحيث يتم التقليل من عدد مرات إفراغها

توفر تقنية كومبريسور™ من إل جي الوقت عن طريق ضغط الغبار والوبر المتجمع داخل السلة. لن تحتاج إلى تنظيف الحاوية كثيرًا، بفضل ضغط الغبار والوبر (بما يصل إلى 2.4 ضعف السعة غير المضغوطة*). يتم دفع ذراع الكومريسور ببساطة مع فتح الباب لتنظيف المحتويات عندما يحين وقت التفريغ.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

***بناءً على نتائج اختبار إل جي الداخلي، تحت إشراف إنترتك. تم اختبار سعة وعاء A9 Kompressor™ في الوضع السريع. يتم شفط وبر القط (من سلالة مين كون) وضغطه بواسطة وظيفة الضغط اليدوي بشكل متكرر حتى الوصول إلى سعة الإناء. يتم حساب كفاءة الضغط "2.4×" من خلال مقارنة وزن وبر القطط المضغوط مع وزن وبر القطط غير المضغوط (كلاهما بنفس الحجم). قد تختلف سعة الوعاء الفعلية (كفاءة الضغط) تبعًا لبيئة التشغيل.

 

إدارة مكنستك بسهولة

إدارة مكنستك بسهولة

يساعد تطبيق ™ThinQ بمراقبة مكنسة CordZero™ A9 عن طريق تنبيهك للتحقق من حالة المرشح ووقت شحن البطارية، بالإضافة إلى تشغيل التشخيص وسجل التنظيف، كل ذلك من خلال تطبيق واحد.*

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

**يجب توصيل A9 Kompressor بشبكة الوايب فاي عبر تطبيق ThinQ من إل جي، من أحل استخدام ThinQ™. يمكن تنزيل تطبيق "ThinQ™ من إل جي" عبر متجر جوجل بلاي أو متجر تطبيقات أبل على أي هاتف ذكي. يتضمن تطبيق ThinQ™ من إل جي تعليمات تفصيلية، يرجى الرجوع إلى دليل التطبيق. قد لا يعمل تطبيق ThinQ™ من إل جي بشكل صحيح على بعض طرازات الهواتف الذكية. يرجى التحقق من توافق إصدارات البرامج (نظام أندرويد 5.0 أو الإصدارات الأحدث، نظام أي أو اس 10.0 أو الإصدارات الأحدث)

تنظيف سهل وشامل مع العديد من الملحقات

فوهة باور درايف™ رقيقة

تزيل فوهة باور درايف الرقيقة™ الغبار والأوساخ ووبر الحيوانات الأليفة بشكل فعال من الأماكن التي يصعب الوصول إليها.

ممسحة باور درايف™

قلل وقت التنظيف عن طريق الكنس والمسح في نفس الوقت.

فوهة باور درايف™ متعددة الأسطح

مناسبة لمجموعة متنوعة من الأرضيات الأساسية، وخاصة السجاد.

باور درايف™ الصغيرة

نظف الأسطح القماشية مثل الأرائك وأثاث الحيوانات الأليفة والفراش من فراء الحيوانات الأليفة.

أداة التجميع

تعد أداة التجميع ملحق شامل 2 في 1 يمكن ضبطه بين الفرشاة الناعمة أو الفوهة الصلبة.

أداة الشقوق

تمتاز أداة الشقوق بالفائدة في لتنظيف المناطق الحرجة التي يصعب الوصول إليها.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

**بناءً على نتائج اختبار إل جي الداخلي، قد يختلف عدد الذبذبات في الدقيقة وفقًا لبيئة التشغيل وساعات الاستخدام.

تصميم أنيق ورائع يرتقي بمستوى ديكور منزلك

تصميم أنيق ورائع يرتقي بمستوى ديكور منزلك

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

 

الملخص

الأبعاد

a9t-ultra9t-ultraaa9t-ultra
أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)
250 x 870 x 260
تحويل إلى محمول في اليد
نعم
وضع الطاقة
عادي / قوي / تربو
نوع البطارية
ليثيوم أيون

المواصفات الرئيسية

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

250 x 870 x 260

كل المواصفات

أدوات وملحقات أخرى

فلتر عادم إضافي

لا

أداة إزالة الأوساخ الصلبة

لا

أداة الفراش

لا

وسادات الممسحة (الكمية)

4

أداة متعددة الزوايا

لا

حشو خزان المياه (كوب القياس) لفوهة الممسحة

نعم

أداء (أنظف)

سعة صندوق الأتربة (L)

0.44

وضع الطاقة

عادي / قوي / تربو

الباركود

الباركود

8806087074826

الملحقات الأساسية

فرشاة التنظيف

نعم

أداة الجمع

نعم

أداة الشقوق

نعم

البطارية

البطاريات المرفقة (الكمية)

2 (مزدوجة)

نوع البطارية

ليثيوم أيون

وقت الشحن لكل بطارية (بالدقائق)

240

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (الوضع العادي بدون فوهات)

60

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (الوضع العادي مع فوهة محرك الطاقة)

40

أقصى وقت تشغيل (دقيقة / بطارية) (وضع الطاقة)

30

أقصى وقت تشغيل (دقيقة / بطارية) (وضع الطاقة + فوهة)

20

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (وضع التربو بدون فوهات)

7

أقصى وقت تشغيل للبطارية (بالدقائق) (وضع التربو مع فوهة Power Drive)

6

الأبعاد والأوزان (أنظف)

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

250 x 870 x 260

الوزن (كجم)

2.6

الميزات (أكثر نظافة)

مؤشر حالة البطارية

نعم

تحويل إلى محمول في اليد

نعم

حزمة الطاقة المزدوجة

نعم

محرك محوّل ذكي

نعم

النوع

عصا لاسلكية + محمولة باليد (2 في 1)

الفوهات

فوهة الفراش

لا

فوهة الممسحة

نعم

فوهة الحيوانات الأليفة

نعم

فوهة الأرضية الصلبة الرفيعة

نعم

الفوهة العامة (متعددة الأسطح)

نعم

