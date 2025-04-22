Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
غسالة تحميل أمامي بسعة 7 كجم، مزوّدة بخاصية البخار وتقنية inverter direct drive، باللون الأبيض اللامع

WF0712WH
Front view
Front door open
Detergent port
Drum view
Life style image
Life style image
Dimension
Display view
Display view
Right side view
Left side view
Right perspective view
Right side open door
Side view
Back view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • مُصمَّمة لتتناغم مع مساحتك
  • غطاء علوي قابل للإزالة
  • ضمان 10 سنوات
  • Allergy Care
  • تصميم رائع
  • Steam™
المزيد

تكشف هذه الصورة عن التصميم الداخلي المتطور للغسالة وتوضح مكوناتها الرئيسية.

مُصمَّمة لتتناغم مع مساحتك

أضف لمسة من الأناقة إلى كل مساحة داخلية مع الغسالة الجديدة المصممة من LG.

*صور المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

تكشف هذه الصورة عن التصميم الداخلي المتطور للغسالة وتوضح مكوناتها الرئيسية.

غطاء علوي قابل للإزالة

مصممة للمساحات المحدودة

يوجد شعار 6 motion dd في منتصف تيار دائري

6 Motion DD

مصممة خصيصًا لنوع القماش

يوجد محرك غسالة وشعار "محرك NVERTER DIRECT DRIVE – ضمان لمدة 10 سنوات".

ضمان 10 سنوات

موثوقية مضمونة

يُظهر نسيج وغبار الألياف

Allergy Care

التخلص من عث الغبار بالبخار

مصنوعة لتناسب مكانك بسلاسة حتى في المساحات الضيقة

مثالي للمساحات الصغيرة، يمكنك إزالة الغطاء العلوي بسهولة لمظهر مدمج وانسيابي.

*صور المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

تصميم رائع

ارتقِ بجودة ديكور منزلك الداخلي

اختر الغسالة التي تتماشى مع رؤيتك لتصميم الديكور الداخلي.

تكشف هذه الصورة عن التصميم الداخلي المتطور للغسالة وتوضح مكوناتها الرئيسية

*صور المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

6 Motion DD

تركيبات الحركة المصممة خصيصًا لنوع القماش

يتميز محرك الغسالة ™Inverter Direct Drive بإمكانية إنشاء ست حركات غسيل مختلفة، مما يمنح أقمشتك العناية المناسبة ونظافة فائقة.

تُظهر ست حركات حركة للغسالة

*صور المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

™Steam

قم بإزالة المواد المسببة للحساسية من أقمشتك بالبخار

ارتدِ ملابسك بثقة، فالبخار يزيل عث الغبار المنزلي والبكتيريا.

يتم إزالة الغسيل بالبخار

*دورة العناية بالحساسية معتمدة من مؤسسة الحساسية البريطانية (BAF) وتقلل من مسببات الحساسية الناتجة عن عث الغبار المنزلي.

تنظيف الحوض

تنظيف من الداخل

حافظ على نظافة الغسالة وغسيل صحي دائمًا.

محرك الغسالة يدور بالماء

*صور المنتج لأغراض توضيحية فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

يحتوي على محرك غسالة وشعار يظهران على خلفية سوداء متموجة

عقد من راحة البال

تقدم LG ضمان مدته 10 سنوات على محرك ™Inverter Direct Drive.

*الضمان لمدة 10 سنوات يشمل محرك Direct Drive فقط.

ارتقِ بتجربة الغسيل لديك بفضل التصميم الأنيق والبسيط للغسالة

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

WF0712WH

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    7.0

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    600x850x440

  • Steam

    نعم

  • العناية بتجعّد الملابس

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

  • Wi-Fi

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس‏

    لا

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • ColdWash

    لا

  • إنهاء التأخير

    نعم

  • مستوى المنظف

    لا

  • إضاءة الحلة

    لا

  • تنظيف فوهة ezDispense

    لا

  • الغسل الأولي

    نعم

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    لا

  • شطف+

    نعم

  • الشطف + العصر

    نعم

  • مستوى مليّن الملابس

    لا

  • عصر

    400/600/800/1000/1200/لا دوره

  • Steam

    لا

  • درجة الحرارة

    بارد/20/30/40/60/95 مئوية

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • TurboWash

    لا

  • غسل

    نعم

  • العناية بتجعّد الملابس

    لا

الباركود

  • الباركود

    8806096043523

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    7.0

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    3-19 ساعة

  • نوع الشاشة

    بكره دواره + أزرار تحكم باللمس مع إضاءة إل إي دي

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)

    660x890x540

  • عمق المنتج من الغطاء الخلفي إلى الباب (العمق بالمم)

    500

  • عمق المنتج أثناء فتح الباب بزاوية 90 درجة (العمق بالمم)

    980

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    600x850x440

  • الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)

    63.0

  • الوزن (كجم)

    59.0

الميزات

  • المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

    نعم

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    لا

  • نظام Centum

    لا

  • رافع الحلة

    رافع بلاستيكي

  • إضاءة الحلة

    لا

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    نعم

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • ezDispense

    لا

  • تقنية TurboWash

    لا

  • نظام كشف الرغوة

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    نعم

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • LoadSense

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

    نعم

  • Steam

    نعم

  • Steam+‎

    لا

  • TurboWash360˚

    لا

  • النوع

    غسالة تحميل أمامي

  • مستشعر الاهتزاز

    لا

  • تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

    بارد فقط

  • مستوى الماء

    تلقائي

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • لون الهيكل

    لون أبيض ناصع

  • نوع الباب

    باب دائري (بدون غطاء)

الخيارات/الملحقات

  • متوافق مع LG TWINWash

    لا

البرامج

  • عناية بملابس الأطفال بالبخار

    لا

  • غسيل AI

    لا

  • عناية ضد الحساسية (الغسالة)

    نعم

  • غسل أوتوماتيكي

    لا

  • عناية بملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • ملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • انتعاش المفارش

    لا

  • ملاءات السرير

    لا

  • غسيل بارد

    لا

  • العناية بالألوان

    لا

  • القطن

    نعم

  • القطن+

    نعم

  • غسل الملابس الداكنة

    لا

  • الملابس الحساسة

    نعم

  • شطف مزدوج

    لا

  • دورة التحميل

    لا

  • داون جاكيت

    لا

  • قمصان

    لا

  • تجفيف فقط

    لا

  • اللحف

    لا

  • العناية السهلة

    لا

  • Eco 40-60

    لا

  • العناية الرقيقة

    لا

  • غسيل معقم

    لا

  • مكثف 60

    لا

  • جينز

    لا

  • أقمشة مختلطة

    نعم

  • قميص واحد

    لا

  • الأماكن المفتوحة

    لا

  • غسيل العناية من الحيوانات الأليفة

    لا

  • كويك 14 (سرعة 14)

    لا

  • سريع 30

    نعم

  • غسل سريع

    لا

  • غسل سريع + تنشيف

    لا

  • أيام ممطرة

    لا

  • إعادة الإنعاش

    لا

  • شطف فقط

    لا

  • شطف+تنشيف

    نعم

  • الزي المدرسي

    لا

  • غسيل هادئ

    لا

  • ملابس مفردة

    لا

  • العناية بالبشرة

    لا

  • الأكمام والياقات

    لا

  • حمولة صغيرة

    لا

  • الشطف الذكي

    لا

  • دوران فقط

    لا

  • ملابس رياضية (ملابس الأنشطة الرياضية)

    لا

  • عناية بالبقع

    لا

  • إنتعاش البخار

    لا

  • المناشف

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • 39غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • 49غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • 59غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • الغسل + التجفيف

    لا

  • غسيل فقط

    لا

  • الصوف (غسيل يدوي / صوف)

    لا

التقنية الذكية

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    لا

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • الاقتران الذكي

    لا

