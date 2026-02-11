About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

غسالة سعة 8 كجم | غسالة أمامية التحميل | 6 Motion DD‏ | Steam‎‎ |‏ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) ‏| لون أسود وسطي

غسالة سعة 8 كجم | غسالة أمامية التحميل | 6 Motion DD‏ | Steam‎‎ |‏ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) ‏| لون أسود وسطي

WFF0814MB
الواجهة الأمامية
الواجهة الأمامية مع الباب مفتوح
منظور علوي مائل
منظر علوي للحجرة
منظر علوي
لقطة مقرّبة للحجرة
لقطة مقرّبة للوحة التحكم
منظر جانبي أيسر
منظر جانبي أيسر مع الباب مفتوح
منظر جانبي أيمن
منظر جانبي أيمن مع الباب مفتوح
صورة نمط الحياة
منظر جانبي
ملصق SASO
الواجهة الأمامية
الواجهة الأمامية مع الباب مفتوح
منظور علوي مائل
منظر علوي للحجرة
منظر علوي
لقطة مقرّبة للحجرة
لقطة مقرّبة للوحة التحكم
منظر جانبي أيسر
منظر جانبي أيسر مع الباب مفتوح
منظر جانبي أيمن
منظر جانبي أيمن مع الباب مفتوح
صورة نمط الحياة
منظر جانبي
ملصق SASO

الميزات الرئيسية

  • مُصمَّمة ليناسب بشكل متناغم
  • صُنع ليتناسب بسلاسة حتى مع المساحات الضيقة
  • ارتقِ بجودة ديكور منزلك الداخلي
  • مجموعات الحركة المصممة حسب نوع القماش
  • تخلص من مسببات الحساسية في أقمشتك باستخدام البخار
  • تنظيف من الداخل
المزيد
يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

مُصمَّمة ليناسب بشكل متناغم

أضف لمسة أنيقة لكل تصميم داخلي مع غسالة LG المصممة حديثًا.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة

غطاء علوي قابل للإزالة

مُصمَّمة للمساحات المحدودة

يوجد شعار 6 motion dd في وسط تدفق دائري

6 أنماط للحركة بتكنولوجيا الدفع المباشر (DD)

مصممة حسب نوع القماش

يوجد محرك غسالة وشعار ضمان لمحرك INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE لمدة 10 سنوات.

ضمان 10 سنوات

ضمان الموثوقية

يُظهر القماش وجزيئات الغبار الدقيقة داخل الألياف

Allergy Care

إزالة عث الغبار بالبخار

صُنع ليتناسب بسلاسة حتى مع المساحات الضيقة

مثالية للمناطق الصغيرة، يمكنك إزالة الغطاء العلوي بسهولة للحصول على مظهر سلس ومدمج.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

تصميم رائع

ارتقِ بجودة ديكور منزلك الداخلي

اختر غسالة تتناسب مع رؤى التصميم الداخلي.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

6 أنماط للحركة بتكنولوجيا الدفع المباشر (DD)

مجموعات الحركة المصممة حسب نوع القماش

يمكن لمحرك Direct Drive™ الخاص بهذه الغسالة إنشاء ست حركات غسيل مختلفة، مما يوفر للأقمشة العناية المناسبة والنظافة الفائقة.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

Steam™

تخلص من مسببات الحساسية في أقمشتك باستخدام البخار

ارتدِ ملابسك بكل ثقة وأنت تعلم أن عث الغبار المنزلي والبكتيريا قد أُزيلت بالبخار.

* تقلل دورة العناية بالحساسية (Allergy Care) المعتمدة من BAF‏ (British Allergy Foundation‏) من الحساسية الناتجة عن عث الغبار المنزلي.

تنظيف الحوض

تنظيف من الداخل

حافظ على نظافة الغسالة ونقاء غسيلك

يدور محرك الغسالة بالماء

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

تحتوي على محرك غسالة وشعار على خلفية سوداء متموجة

عقد كامل من راحة البال

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

تقدم LG ضمانًا شاملاً لمدة 10 سنوات على محرك ™Inverter Direct Drive.

*الضمان لمدة 10 سنوات على محرك Direct Drive فقط.

ThinQ™

الحياة أسهل مع سهولة التحكم

تحكّم في غسيلك في أي وقت ومن أي مكان

يتيح لك تطبيق ThinQ™ الاتصال بالغسالة بطريقة غير مسبوقة. ابدأ دورة الغسيل بضغطة زر واحدة فقط.

صيانة ومتابعة سهلة

سواء للصيانة اليومية أو للمهام الأكبر، يمكنك متابعة استهلاك الطاقة لغسالتك بكل سهولة عبر تطبيق ThinQ™.

غسيل بدون استخدام اليدين مع المساعد الصوتي

ما عليك سوى إخبار مكبر الصوت الذكي أو مساعد الذكاء الاصطناعي بما تحتاجه، واترك الغسالة تتولى الباقي.

* قد يختلف دعم الأجهزة المنزلية الذكية المتوافقة مع Alexa وGoogle Assistant باختلاف البلد وإعداد منزلك الذكي.

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

ارتقِ بتجربة الغسيل مع تصميم الغسالة الأنيق والبسيط

  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج
  • صورة المنتج

*صور المنتج لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

SASO_label

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

WFF0814MB

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • السعة - الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    8.0

  • الأبعاد والأوزان - أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎600x850x550 ‎

  • الميزات - Steam

    نعم

  • خيارات إضافية - العناية بتجعّد الملابس

    لا

  • التقنية الذكية - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

  • Wi-Fi

    نعم

  • مستوى مليّن الملابس

    لا

  • عصر

    400/600/800/1000/1200/لا دوره

  • Steam

    لا

  • درجة الحرارة

    بارد/20/30/40/60/95 مئوية

  • تنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • TurboWash

    لا

  • غسل

    نعم

  • العناية بتجعّد الملابس

    لا

  • ColdWash

    لا

  • تنظيف فوهة ezDispense

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس‏

    لا

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • إنهاء التأخير

    نعم

  • مستوى المنظف

    لا

  • إضاءة الحلة

    لا

  • الغسل الأولي

    نعم

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    نعم

  • الشطف + العصر

    لا

  • شطف+

    نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • نوع الباب

    غطاء زجاجي أسود ملون

  • لون الهيكل

    ميدل بلاك

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    8.0

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    3-19 ساعة

  • نوع الشاشة

    بكره دواره + أزرار تحكم باللمس مع إضاءة إل إي دي

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    نعم

الميزات

  • النوع

    غسالة تحميل أمامي

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

    نعم

  • نظام Centum

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • ezDispense

    لا

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    نعم

  • نظام كشف الرغوة

    نعم

  • LoadSense

    نعم

  • Steam

    نعم

  • إضاءة الحلة

    لا

  • Steam+‎

    لا

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

    نعم

  • TurboWash360˚

    لا

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    نعم

  • مستشعر الاهتزاز

    لا

  • رافع الحلة

    رافع بلاستيكي

  • تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

    بارد فقط

  • مستوى الماء

    تلقائي

البرامج

  • القطن

    نعم

  • عناية بملابس الأطفال بالبخار

    لا

  • غسيل AI

    لا

  • عناية ضد الحساسية (الغسالة)

    نعم

  • غسل أوتوماتيكي

    لا

  • عناية بملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • ملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • ملاءات السرير

    لا

  • انتعاش المفارش

    لا

  • غسيل بارد

    لا

  • العناية بالألوان

    لا

  • القطن+

    نعم

  • غسل الملابس الداكنة

    لا

  • الملابس الحساسة

    نعم

  • شطف مزدوج

    لا

  • داون جاكيت

    لا

  • دورة التحميل

    نعم

  • قمصان

    لا

  • تجفيف فقط

    لا

  • اللحف

    لا

  • العناية السهلة

    لا

  • Eco 40-60

    لا

  • العناية الرقيقة

    لا

  • غسيل معقم

    لا

  • مكثف 60

    لا

  • جينز

    لا

  • أقمشة مختلطة

    نعم

  • قميص واحد

    لا

  • الأماكن المفتوحة

    لا

  • غسيل العناية من الحيوانات الأليفة

    لا

  • كويك 14 (سرعة 14)

    لا

  • سريع 30

    نعم

  • غسل سريع

    لا

  • غسل سريع + تنشيف

    لا

  • أيام ممطرة

    لا

  • إعادة الإنعاش

    لا

  • شطف+تنشيف

    لا

  • شطف فقط

    لا

  • الزي المدرسي

    لا

  • غسيل هادئ

    لا

  • ملابس مفردة

    لا

  • العناية بالبشرة

    لا

  • الأكمام والياقات

    لا

  • حمولة صغيرة

    لا

  • الشطف الذكي

    لا

  • دوران فقط

    لا

  • ملابس رياضية (ملابس الأنشطة الرياضية)

    لا

  • عناية بالبقع

    لا

  • إنتعاش البخار

    لا

  • المناشف

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • 39غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • 49غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • 59غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • غسيل فقط

    لا

  • الغسل + التجفيف

    لا

  • الصوف (غسيل يدوي / صوف)

    نعم

التقنية الذكية

  • الاقتران الذكي

    نعم

  • تنزيل الدورة

    نعم

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    نعم

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    نعم

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)

    ‎660 x 890 x 660 ‎

  • عمق المنتج من الغطاء الخلفي إلى الباب (العمق بالمم)

    590

  • عمق المنتج أثناء فتح الباب بزاوية 90 درجة (العمق بالمم)

    1030

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎600x850x550 ‎

  • الوزن (كجم)

    58.0

  • الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)

    62.0

الخيارات/الملحقات

  • متوافق مع LG TWINWash

    لا

الباركود

  • الباركود

    8806096636404

ما يقوله الناس

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا