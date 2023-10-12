About Cookies on This Site

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 14 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، ™TurboWash3D ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 14 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، ™TurboWash3D ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ

WTS14HHDK

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 14 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، ™TurboWash3D ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ

WTS14HHDK

™TurboWash3D

غسيل ثلاثي الأبعاد قوي وسريع

تولد تقنيتا WaveForce™‎ وJetSpray موجات قوية لتعزيز الغسيل والشطف. تغسل تقنية TurboWash3D™‎ مع تقنية TurboDrum™‎ الجديدة التي تدور بالعكس، الملابس بكل اتجاه ممكن للحصول على تنظيف تام.

توليد حركة الحوض والنابض

تعمل تقنية TurboDrum™‎ التي تتسبب في دوران الحوض والنابض في الاتجاهات نفسها أو الاتجاهات المعاكسة، على توليد تيارات المياه التي تدور في اتجاه حركة عقارب الساعة وعكس اتجاه حركة عقارب الساعة.

توليد حركة الحوض والنابض

سقوط الماء بشدة وJet Spray
WaveForce™ JetSpray

سقوط الماء بشدة وJet Spray

تعزز المياه ذات الضغط المرتفع من تياري سقوط الماء وJetSpray، حركة التنظيف لحوض الغسيل فتعمل على دوران الغسيل في المياه بدوران قوي.

دوران الحوض والنابض لإحداث تأثير دعك الملابس
TurboDrum™‎

دوران الحوض والنابض لإحداث تأثير دعك الملابس

يدور النابض والحوض الخاصان بالغسيل في اتجاهات معاكسة فيولِّدان تيارات شديدة من المياه لتدير الغسيل يمينًا ويسارًا للحصول على تأثير دعك خفيف وفعَّال.

TurboWash3D™‎

وفري مزيدًا من الوقت في يومك

بعد الغسيل باستخدام تقنية WaveForce™‎ القوية وشطف JetSpray، سينتهي الغسيل في أقل من 40 دقيقة! تُبعد عنك تقنية TurboWash3D™‎ ملل انتظار انتهاء الغسيل وتوفر مزيداً من الوقت في حياتك.

*إختاري منسوب المياه الرابع 16 كجم "Turbo Shot" لإنهاء الغسيل في 39 دقيقة (إن لم يتم اختيار Turbo Shot، فسينتهي الغسيل في 58 دقيقة) / إختاري منسوب المياه الثالث 22 كجم "Turbo Shot" لإنهاء الغسيل في: 39 دقيقة (إن لم يتم اختيار Turbo Shot، فسينتهي غسيل في 58 دقيقة).

*تم الاختبار من Intertek ؛ دورة القطن باستخدام خيار TurboWash™‎ تنتهي في %39±5 دقيقة.

وفري الطاقة والمياه
TurboWash3D™‎

وفري الطاقة والمياه

توفر لك تقنية TurboWash3D™‎ الطاقة والمياه من دون التضحية بأداء الغسيل.

*تم الاختبار من Intertek في يناير 2019. استنادًا إلى المعيار الدولي IEC 60456: إصدار 5.0 2010-02 بروتوكول الاختبار. دورة عادية باستخدام خيار TurboWash، حمولة 3.5 كجم لمنتجات حجم 25 بوصة و27 بوصة، وحمولة 2.5 كجم لمنتجات 21 بوصة.

العناية بالبقع والحساسية باستخدام البخار

تقنية البخار

العناية بالبقع والحساسية باستخدام البخار

لن يقتصر الإعداد الصحي، 40 درجة مئوية، وإعداد التعقيم، 60 درجة مئوية، على إزالة المواد المسببة للحساسية من الملابس بل سيقضي على نسبة %99.9 من البكتيريا الضارة.

 

*معتمد من allergy UK: هناك انخفاض بنسبة %99.9 بعدم التعرض للمواد المسببة للحساسية من اللقاح والقطط والكلاب وحشرات عث الغبار المنزلي والفطريات والبكتيريا.

سهولة المحافظة عليه للغسِل المقبل

تنظيف الحوض تلقائيًا

سهولة المحافظة عليه للغسِل المقبل

تساعدك وظيفة تنظيف الحوض تلقائيًا على إبقاء الحوض نظيفًا بسهولة عن طريق إزالة الروائح الكريهة والأوساخ من حوض الغسالة. من السهولة دائمًا أن الحوض جاهز للحصول على غسيل أكثر نظافة.

*تنظيف الحوض تلقائيًا ينطبق على الدورات التالية. (عادي/ عناية بالبقع/ عناية بالحساسية/ منشفة/ ما قبل الغسيل + عادي/ عناية بملابس المدرسة).

حوض وفلتر الوبر مصنوع من الفولاذ الذي لا يصدأ

حوض وفلتر الوبر مصنوع من الفولاذ الذي لا يصدأ

صُنع حوض الغسيل وفلتره من الإستانلس ستيل المقاوم للتلوث. عادةً ما يُستخدم هذا الفولاذ لأواني المطبخ والأدوات الجراحية التي تكون نظافتها أمرًا ضروريًا للغاية.

™SmartThinQ

الغسيل الذكي باستخدام الواي فاي

تمكنك تقنية SmartThinQ™‎ من تشغيل غسيلك أو مراقبته من أي مكان وفي أي وقت. يمكنك متابعة استهلاك الطاقة أو استخدام دورة التنزيل لإضافة مجموعة كاملة من دورات الغسيل الجديدة.

تحميل الدورة

تحميل الدورة

SASO Label

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى
اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

WTS14HHDK-V1
السعة
14كجم
الأبعاد (العرض X الارتفاع X العمق,mm)
670x1020x632
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
™TurboWash3D
ميزة إضافية
بخار

المواصفات الرئيسية

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

14

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

632 × 1020 × 670

كل المواصفات

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

14

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

632 × 1020 × 670

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

لون أسود متوسط

ما يقوله الناس

WTS14HHDK

WTS14HHDK

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 14 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، ™TurboWash3D ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ

بحث عبر الإنترنت