غسالة بباب علوي سعة 15 كجم ، لون أسود ، تنظيف الحوض ،محرك ذكي + 8.3 قدمًا مكعبًا ، ثلاجة بفريزر علوي ، لون فضي ، ضاغط عاكس

WTV15BN.LT9CBB

Bundle
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

  • Auto Restart

    When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

  • Standby Power Save

    Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

نضارة متساوٍية بشكل أسرع
تقنية ™⁺DoorCooling

يبقى الطعام طازجًا والمشروبات باردة على أي رف مع أداء تبريد أسرع.

*استنادًا إلى نتائج اختبار توفالو راينلاند باستخدام طريقة الاختبار الداخلية من إل جي التي تقارن وقت انخفاض درجة حرارة حاوية المياه الموضوعة في السلة العلوية للطرازات التي تتميز بتقنية تبريد الباب+ والطرازات التي تخلو منها. الطرازات المحددة فقط.
*يُفترض أن تقنية تبريد الباب+ تتوقف عند فتح الباب.
*صور الأجهزة الواردة بالفيديو لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.

