Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
غسالة تعبئة علوية سعة 15 كجم ، لون أبيض ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ،محرك ذكي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

غسالة تعبئة علوية سعة 15 كجم ، لون أبيض ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ،محرك ذكي

غسالة تعبئة علوية سعة 15 كجم ، لون أبيض ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ،محرك ذكي

WTV15BNWA
  • غسالة بباب علوي إل جي - wtv15bnwa
  • Front open view
  • Drum view
  • Top Drum view
  • Top Drum open view
  • Detail view
  • Top perspective view
  • Left Top perspective view
  • Left Top perspective open view
  • Left view
  • Right side open view
  • Right side view
  • Side view
  • Back view
  • SASO Lable
غسالة بباب علوي إل جي - wtv15bnwa
Front open view
Drum view
Top Drum view
Top Drum open view
Detail view
Top perspective view
Left Top perspective view
Left Top perspective open view
Left view
Right side open view
Right side view
Side view
Back view
SASO Lable
حركة ذكية

حركة ذكية

الحركة الذكية (Smart Motion) هي 3 أنواع من الحركة تنشأ عن طريق Smart Inverter لتحسين الغسيل حسب نوع القماش. استمتع بمزيج أفضل لعناية أفضل.

TurboDrum™

™TurboDrum

تمكن تقنية TurboDrum™ من الغسل بأقصى قوة وتعمل على إزالة أصعب البقع من خلال التدفق القوي لمياه الاسطوانة الدوَّارة والنابض في الاتجاه المعاكس.

Punch+3

Punch+3

تعمل تقنية Punch+3 على خلق تيارات مياه قوية من شأنها أن تحرك الغسيل إلى أعلى وأسفل بشكل متكرر للحصول على نتيجة غسل متساوية.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

بلمسة واحدة، تكون البقع القوية معدة للإزالة. حرر يديك، واترك الغسالة تقوم بالغسيل.

*تبدأ الدورة العادية بعد 8 دقائق من الغسيل المسبق.

تدفق مياه جانبي (Side Waterfall)

تدفق مياه جانبي (Side Waterfall)

يمكن تدفق مياه جانبي (Side Waterfall) من مزج المنظف مع الماء بأفضل طريقة مع تقليل بقايا المنظف التي قد تتسبب في تهيج البشرة والحساسية.

تقنية LoDecibel™ واهتزاز أقل

تقنية LoDecibel™ واهتزاز أقل

يعمل نظام حماية المحرك BMC على تثبيت المحرك بإحكام حتى يتمكن من تقليل مستوى الضوضاء والاهتزاز. بالإضافة إلى المزيد من المتانة وضمان المحرك لمدة 10 سنوات.

Smart Diagnosis™

™Smart Diagnosis

تُساعد ميزة Smart Diagnosis™ في تشخيص واستكشاف الأخطاء والأعطال الميكانيكية والحد من الزيارات المكلفة وغير المريحة إلى مركز الخدمة.

Energy

يخضع التصميم والميزات والمواصفات للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور الشاشة مُحاكاة و/أو سينمائية. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع الطرازات. يرجى الرجوع إلى علامة التبويب المواصفات الفنية للحصول على قائمة كاملة بالميزات حسب الطراز.

  

قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة في صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز.

الأسئلة الشائعة

س.

لماذا الغسيل لديّ مغطى بالغبار والوبر؟

أ.

1. يتم ترشيح الغبار المتولد أثناء الغسيل من خلال فلتر تنظيف. إذا كان فلتر التنظيف ممتلئًا، فقد لا تتم تصفية الغبار بشكل صحيح. يمكن تنظيف فلتر التنظيف يدويًا قبل كل غسلة لمنع الغسالة من ترك الأتربة والوبر على الملابس.

2. افصل ملابسك الملونة عن البيضاء عن الملابس السوداء والملابس التي تفرز النسالة. اغسل أوزان مختلفة من الغسيل لمنع الغبار والوبر غير المرغوب فيه في غسيلك.

س.

[IE] ماذا عليّ أن أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

أ.
1. يحدث ذلك عندما لا تمتلئ حاوية الغسيل بالماء لفترة زمنية معينة.
2.تحقق مما إذا كان الصنبور مغلقًا أو خرطوم المياه غير متصل
3.تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه مضغوطًا أو مثنيًا
4.يرجى التحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه متجمدًا بسبب الطقس البارد
س.

.[OE] ماذا علي أن أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

أ.

1. إذا كان خرطوم التصريف ملتويًا أو مثنيًا، أو إذا تم تركيب خرطوم التصريف على مستوى عالٍ جدًا، فقد ينقطع تدفق المياه وقد لا يتم تصريف المياه جيدًا. في هذه الحالة، تأكد من أن خرطوم الصرف مرتفع عن الأرض بما لا يزيد عن 6 سم وقم بترتيبه بحيث ينزل الجزء السفلي من الخرطوم بشكل متساوٍ، دون عائق.

2. تأكد من عدم انسداد خرطوم التصريف بالغبار أو أي مواد أخرى

3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم الصرف قد تجمد بسبب الطقس البارد

س.

[dE] ماذا علي أن أفعل عندما أواجه هذا الخطأ؟

أ.

.إذا كان الصمام في مكان توفير مصدر المياه مغلقًا أو كان صمام الصرف الخاص بالصنبور مغلقًا، فلن تعمل ميزات تعقيم أنابيب المياه وتعقيم مخرج المياه. يرجى فتح صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام الصرف.

س.

.كيف أسجل منتجات ThinQ الخاصة بي؟

أ.

1. تأكد من تشغيل كل من المنتج وموجه الإنترنت

2. اجعل منتجك قريبًا من جهاز توجيه الإنترنت. إذا كانت المسافة بين المنتج والموجه بعيدة جدًا، فقد تكون قوة الإشارة ضعيفة وقد يستغرق تسجيل المنتج وقتًا طويلاً.

يرجى الرجوع إلى الصفحة ذات الصلة ببلدك للحصول على مزيد من الإرشادات حول تثبيت تطبيق ThinQ وتسجيل منتجك

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    15

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎632x1020x670 ‎

  • Steam

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

  • Wi-Fi

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • التجفيف بالهواء

    نعم

  • توفير المياه

    لا

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • غسل على البارد

    لا

  • ملء عميق

    لا

  • شطف إضافي

    لا

  • غسل ساخن

    لا

  • الغسل الأولي

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    لا

  • الشطف

    4 مرات

  • الشطف + العصر

    لا

  • نقع

    نعم

  • عصر

    4 مستويات

  • عصر فقط

    نعم

  • العناية بالأوساخ

    لا

  • Steam

    لا

  • Strong Wave

    لا

  • درجة الحرارة

    بارد / دافئ / ساخن

  • زمن التأخير

    نعم

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • تجفيف في الحوض

    لا

  • TurboWash

    لا

  • غسل

    نعم

  • مستوى الماء

    10 مستويات

  • ماء إضافي

    لا

الباركود

  • الباركود

    8806084272515

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    15

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    3-18 ساعة

  • نوع الشاشة

    LED + أزرار ثابتة

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    لا

  • مؤشر الشكل

    88:88

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    ‎632x1020x670 ‎

  • ارتفاع المنتج أثناء فتح الغطاء (مم)

    1390

  • الوزن (كجم)

    42.5

الميزات

  • المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

    لا

  • إضافة قطعة

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    لا

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    نعم

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    نعم

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • ezDispense

    لا

  • نظام كشف الرغوة

    لا

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    لا

  • JetSpray

    لا

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • مرشح نسالة

    نعم

  • LoadSense

    نعم

  • خليط + 3

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ جزئيًّا

    نعم

  • شلال مياه جانبي

    نعم

  • محرك محوّل ذكي

    نعم

  • الحركة الذكية

    نعم

  • إقفال مرن للباب

    لا

  • مرشح نسالة لا يصدأ

    لا

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

    لا

  • Steam

    لا

  • غسيل تيربو

    لا

  • TurboDrum

    نعم

  • TurboWash 3D

    لا

  • النوع

    غسالة تحميل علوي

  • مستشعر الاهتزاز

    لا

  • تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

    سخن وبارد

  • مستوى الماء

    تلقائي/يدوي

  • WaveForce

    لا

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • لون الهيكل

    أبيض

  • نوع الغطاء

    زجاج مقوى

البرامج

  • الذكاء الاصطناعي في الغسيل

    لا

  • ملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • الاهتمام بالألوان

    لا

  • غسيل ناعم

    لا

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • تصريف + دوران

    لا

  • لحاف

    نعم

  • التوفير

    لا

  • تنظيف إضافي

    نعم

  • غسيل عادي

    نعم

  • غسيل مبدئي + غسيل عادي

    نعم

  • غسيل سريع

    نعم

  • الشطف + التجفيف

    لا

  • الرعاية المدرسية

    لا

  • صامت

    لا

  • حمولة صغيرة

    لا

  • الشطف الذكي

    لا

  • الملابس الرياضية

    لا

  • موجة قوية

    لا

  • مناشف

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • صوف

    نعم

التقنية الذكية

  • تنزيل الدورة

    لا

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    لا

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    لا

  • وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • الاقتران الذكي

    لا

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

اخترنا لك

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

--