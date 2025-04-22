Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
سماعات الأذن LG XBOOM Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت XBOOM Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene

سماعات الأذن LG XBOOM Buds من will.i.am | سماعات أذن بتقنية Bluetooth | صوت XBOOM Signature Sound مع مشغل Graphene

BUDS
cradle rear view with earbuds apart
cradle rear view with earbuds inside
front view
earbuds front view
earbuds rear view
rear view from different angles
back and front view
back view
cradle front view
cradle top view
top view
cradle top view
front view with earbuds apart

الميزات الرئيسية

  • وحدة Graphene
  • Auracast
  • مناسب لجهاز gram
  • تطبيق xboom Buds
المزيد
يظهر will.i.am مرتديًا ملابس بيضاء ونظارات شمسية، موجّهًا نظره إلى اليمين بينما يشير إلى سماعة الأذن بإصبعه السبابة اليسرى.

LG xboom Buds، مُستوحاة من will.i.am

تقديم سماعات xboom Buds الجديد، الذي تم إنشاؤه بالتعاون مع will.i.am. 

عِش تجربة صوتية متطورة بتصميم يعكس أسلوبًا لا مثيل له.

تُعرض حافظة سماعات XBOOM Buds وهي مفتوحة تمامًا، وتطفو السماعتان فوقها في مشهد أنيق.

will.i.am هو المُصمم التجريبي لشركة LG المخصص لسماعات xboom Buds

شركة LG عيّنت will.i.am لإعادة تعريف xboom كعلامة تجارية ترتقي بتجربة الاستماع بصوت وأسلوب جديدين تمامًا. فاز بجائزة غرامي تسع مرات، وهو بلا شك أيقونة حقيقية لثقافة البوب. كما يعتبر من أوائل المبتكرين في الذكاء الاصطناعي، بفضل خبرته كمدير للابتكار الإبداعي في Intel، وتأسيسه لمنصة الراديو الذكية RAiDiO.FYI. صُنعت سماعات "xboom by will.i.am" بدقة احترافية على يد will.i.am لتمنحك صوتًا متوازنًا ونغمة دافئة ومريحة. خبرة will.i.am في الموسيقى والتقنية تتجلى في ضبطه الدقيق لسماعات xboom Buds لتقديم أداء صوتي ومكالمات بجودة استثنائية.

في الجزء العلوي من الصورة، يعمل will.i.am داخل استوديو تسجيل، مرتديًا سترة حمراء ويركز نظره على الشاشة أمامه. في الصورة بالأسفل، يظهر will.i.am أثناء العمل داخل استوديو، يركّز نظره على شاشة مليئة بنوافذ خضراء.

سماعات xboom Buds الجديدة ترتدي حلّة جديدة بطابع عصري مميز

في الجانب العلوي الأيسر من الصورة، يظهر will.i.am من الخلف، مرتديًا نظارات شمسية بينما يشير بإصبعه السبابة إلى السماعة في أذنه اليسرى. في الزاوية العلوية اليمنى، تُعرض صورتان لسماعات الأذن البيضاء. في المنتصف إلى اليسار، تظهر صورة بورتريه لـ will.i.am وهو ينظر للأمام مرتديًا سماعة أذن، وقبعة، ونظارات شمسية. في المنتصف إلى اليمين، تُعرض صورة بورتريه إضافية لـ will.i.am، يرتدي فيها سماعة أذن، وقبعة، ونظارات شمسية. أسفل الصورة، يحمل will.i.am حافظة xboom Buds وبداخلها السماعتان.

جودة صوت أغنى وأكثر وضوحًا، مدعومة بتقنية مادية مبتكرة

نحيفة كالورقة وصلبة كالفولاذ. مشغّلة بتقنية الجرافين الرائدة (graphene) وتمنحك صوتًا فائق النقاء بجودة تقارن بأفضل مكبرات الصوت.

*يستخدم محرك الجرافين غشاءً مطليًا بالجرافين.

جوهر الصوت الفائق

تعرّف على مشغّل الجرافين – أفضل ما توصلت إليه تكنولوجيا الصوت.

ضع السماعات،
حتى يتلاشى الضجيج من حولك

تقنية إلغاء الضوضاء المتقدمة في سماعات xboom Buds تمنحك عزلة مثالية عن أصوات السيارات واحتكاك الإطارات بالطريق. استمتع بصوت نقي يخترق الضوضاء.

سماعة أذن بيضاء في المركز، تعبر من خلالها موجات صوتية من اليسار إلى اليمين لتُظهر المقارنة بين الضوضاء المحيطة وتقنية إلغاء الضوضاء الفعّالة (ANC)

توفّر xboom Buds أداءً فائقًا لتقنية ANC في عزل الضوضاء منخفضة التردد.

مقارنة بين أداء xboom Buds والعلامات المنافسة في عزل الضوضاء منخفضة التردد.

رسم توضيحي يبيّن مستوى تقليل الضوضاء منخفضة التردد من قبل ثلاث علامات تجارية LG xboom Buds، العلامة A، والعلامة B.

*يستند الرسم البياني إلى نتائج اختبار داخلي أجرته إل جي.

**يبلغ متوسط معدل تقليل الضوضاء النشطة (ANC) بين 100 هرتز و900 هرتز.

***تُعد سماعات XBOOM فعّالة في تقليل الضوضاء منخفضة التردد التي تقل عن 1 كيلوهرتز، مثل ضوضاء محرك السيارة واحتكاك الإطارات بالطريق.

ثلاثة ميكروفونات لمكالمات بنقاء واضح

ميكروفونات تعزل الضوضاء الخلفية لتمنحك مكالمات أكثر وضوحًا. ميكروفونان بتقنية Beamforming يلتقطان صوتك بدقة ويركزان عليه لتقديم وضوح فائق أثناء المكالمات.

عرض توضيحي لسماعتين xboom Buds باللون الأبيض يبرز الميكروفونات الثلاثة في كل سماعة.

تطبيق xboom Buds

مُحسَّنة ليناسبك

خصّص إعدادات سماعات xboom Buds بسهولة عبر التطبيق الحصري المصمم لها. مصمّمة لتناسب احتياجاتك مع خيارات متعددة، منها إعدادات معادل الصوت (EQ). يدعم التطبيق أنظمة iOS وAndroid ونظام Windows على جهاز LG gram.

على شاشة الهاتف، تظهر الواجهة الرئيسية لتطبيق xboom Buds. إلى اليسار، واجهة ضبط تأثيرات الصوت في التطبيق، وإلى اليمين، واجهتا التحكم باللمس وميزة العثور على سماعات الأذن.

Auracast

سماعات تدعم Auracast تقود تجربة استماع عامة إلى مستوى جديد

استمتع بتقنية Auracast المتطورة للبلوتوث (Bluetooth) عبر سماعات xboom Buds. اختر ما يناسبك من بين العديد من مصادر الصوت واستمتع بالبث الذي تفضله. سواء كنت في جولة مع مرشد داخل متحف أو في مطار مزدحم، يمكنك اختيار البث الصوتي الذي يناسبك بكل سهولة.

تُظهر الصورة أعلاه مرشدًا سياحيًا يشرح لثلاثة أشخاص، وكلهم يضعون سماعات xboom Buds. تُظهر الصورة في الأسفل مشهدًا في مطار، حيث يشاهد أحد الركاب شاشة الرحلات بينما يستمع إلى المعلومات عبر سماعات xboom Buds.

مساعد Auracast

Auracast متاحة على أي جهاز

توفر xboom Buds مساعد Auracast. مع تطبيق Buds الحصري، تستطيع استخدام Auracast حتى على الأجهزة غير الداعمة لها افتراضيًا. يعمل التطبيق على أي هاتف محمول، بغض النظر عن العلامة التجارية.

هاتف ذكي في المنتصف يعرض واجهة تطبيق xboom Buds، محاط برسومات توضيحية لأجهزة متعددة مثل التابلت واللابتوب.

إمكانية الاتصال

تناغم مثالي بين Buds وgram – تجربة متكاملة بكل تفاصيلها

تكامل رائع بين xboom Buds وgram – أداء سلس وتجربة صوتية متميزة. بمجرد الاتصال، يمكنك التحكم بسماعات Buds من جهاز gram بكل سهولة.

لابتوب LG gram الأبيض في وسط الصورة يعرض في الزاوية اليمنى السفلى شاشة الاتصال بتطبيق xboom Buds. إلى جانب اللابتوب، توجد حافظة بيضاء لسماعات xboom Buds وبداخلها السماعتان، مع رسم توضيحي لعلامة "متصل" بين الجهازين.

اتصال متكامل

بعد الاقتران الأول، تظهر نافذة منبثقة مع معلومات توضح حالة الاتصال في كل مرة يتم فيها الاتصال مجددًا. اتصال سريع وخالٍ من التعقيدات لزيادة إنتاجيتك.

وصول فوري إلى ضبط الصوت

خصّص سماعات xboom Buds مباشرة على جهاز gram باستخدام التطبيق المخصص لذلك. تحكّم في إعدادات مثل ANC وEQ على الشاشة مباشرة، دون أن تتوقف عن الاستمتاع بالمحتوى.

تصميم متوافق

ارتقِ بأسلوبك مع تصميم موحّد يدمج بين الأسود والأبيض بتناغم مثالي.

تصميم مبتكر يثبّت السماعة بخطاف حول الأذن

خطاف يضمن الثبات

تصميم خطاف الأذن الجديد يوفّر لك ثباتًا آمنًا دون التضحية بالراحة. انطلق في نزهتك أو مشيك براحة، وسماعاتك ثابتة في مكانها.

أذن الشخص بها سماعة xboom Buds البيضاء. فوق سماعة الأذن، يوجد سهم ذو اتجاهين.

العُمر الافتراضي للبطارية

وقت تشغيل يصل إلى 30 ساعة

سوف يفاجئك عمر بطارية xboom Buds الذي يدوم طويلاً. استمتع بما يصل إلى 10 ساعات من الاستماع المتواصل، و30 ساعة مع الشحن في الحافظة.

*7.5 ساعات من الاستماع المتواصل و24 ساعة مع الشحن في الحافظة عند تشغيل خاصية ANC.

مقاومة للماء

لن يُعيقك البلل

استمتع بصوت غير متقطع أثناء التمرين أو في الأيام الرطبة. حيث تحافظ سماعات xboom Buds على حمايتها من العرق والرطوبة بفضل تصنيف IPX4 المقاوم للماء.

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

--