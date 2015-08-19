We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
登錄LG產品註冊會員 月月抽85度C單品兌換卷7月得獎名單
CORPORATE 08/19/2015
親愛的 LG 保固會員您好：
感謝您購買 LG 產品並上官網登錄產品。為了感謝您對 LG 的支持，LG 已抽出幸運 200位會員可以獲得「85度C 45元單品兌換卷(乙張)」LG 將會在8月17日下午18:00 寄送兌換券至您的電子信箱中，請會員自行列印後至全省85度C門市兌換。
*特別注意：贈品有效期間至2016年2月29日止
