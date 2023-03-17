We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
除濕機產品能源效率標示更正啟事
CORPORATE 03/17/2023
針對本公司除濕機產品之「能源效率標示」貼紙誤植事宜，特此更正如下表。因印製流程作業疏忽，導致貼紙標示有誤，若造成消費者困擾，在此致上誠摯歉意。未來本公司將持續針對「能源效率標示」與相關作業之流程多加審慎處理與不定期查核。
如果您對於上述更正內容有任何問題或需求，敬請撥打客服專線[0800-898-899]，本公司將竭誠為您服務。
