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EZ 系列直立式洗衣機消費者選購決策與滿意度調查 得獎名單
電視 智慧顯示器 視聽產品02/24/2026
感謝熱情參與 LG EZ 系列直立洗衣機消費者選購決策與滿意度調查。以下填答者經抽選獲得 「價值1,000元全聯商品禮券」 贈品資格。
為確保贈品能正確寄送，請查收您填寫問卷時留下的 Email 信箱，於截止日2026年4月5日23:59前，回覆提供寄件資訊。
若於期限前未收到您的回覆，將視同放棄贈品資格，敬請見諒。我們將於收到您的回覆並完成確認後，以掛號信件安排贈品寄送作業。提醒您，開件時請同步錄影以確保您的權益。
再次感謝您撥冗提供寶貴意見，您的回饋是我們持續優化產品與服務的重要動力！
【價值1,000元全聯商品禮券乙張】
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|E-mail 信箱
|陳○文
|K○v○n○h○n○2○8○@gmail.com
|劉○呈
|c○1○1○7@yahoo.com.tw
|林○筠
|f○n○5○1○5@yahoo.com.tw
|孟○昌
|i○m○f○@ms16.hinet.net
|魏○昇
|b○s○@ms11.url.com.tw
- 上一步
- 下一步空氣清淨機使用體驗問卷調查 得獎名單24/02/2026
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