LG TWINWash™ 雙能舞挑戰活動 得獎名單

CORPORATE 10/24/2018
    感謝您參與LG TWINWash™ 雙能舞挑戰活動，得獎者公佈如下：

    [活動 1] 選出您最喜歡的TWINWash雙能舞 舞蹈！

    恭喜50位幸運得獎者獲得「7-11 一百元禮券乙份」

     

     

     得獎者

     Email

    1

    劉○彤

    ○○○○ccvv0928@yahoo.com.tw

    2

    I○○n Edward

    ○○○○eetrouble0814@gmail.com

    3

    潘○依

    ○○○○78978901@126.com

    4

    許○珊

    ○○○○u0801@gmail.com

    5

    徐○

    ○○○○70924@yahoo.com.tw

    6

    C○○a-Yu Chou

    ○○○○u1110@gmail.com

    7

    P○○ly Lin

    ○○○○imo@yahoo.com.tw

    8

    L○○ Guan Ying

    ○○○○886@yahoo.com.tw

    9

    Y○ Qian

    ○○○○show52051223@yahoo.com.tw

    10

    章○圖

    ○○○○xu@outlook.com

    11

    傅○川

    ○○○○si@outlook.com

    12

    戎○茲

    ○○○○nd@yahoo.com

    13

    龔○鵬

    ○○○○98211@yahoo.com

    14

    張○宇

    ○○○○x11@gmail.com

    15

    姜○智

    ○○○○322@126.com

    16

    蘇○

    ○○○○0227@126.com

    17

    高○蘭

    ○○○○11@126.com

    18

    M○○k Weng

    ○○○○wang0501@yahoo.com.tw

    19

    H○○en Hsien Wu

    ○○○○i291@yahoo.com.tw

    20

    小○小荳

    ○○○○1198530@yahoo.com.tw

    21

    陳○偉

    ○○○○elchensky@yahoo.com.tw

    22

    F○○ Chou

    ○○○○box1981@yahoo.com.tw

    23

    薛○宏

    ○○○○50916@hotmail.com

    24

    石○倪庭

    ○○○○322@outlook.com

    25

    G○○ri Tang

    ○○○○itangv3v@yahoo.com.hk

    26

    張○慧

    ○○○○oo3520@gmail.com

    27

    林○純

    ○○○○580221@yahoo.com.tw

    28

    許○翔

    ○○○○51985@yahoo.com.tw

    29

    林○霞

    ○○○○2005@yahoo.com.tw

    30

    黃O鈞

    ○○○○home0411@yahoo.com.tw

    31

    簡○玲

    ○○○○5839016@gmail.com

    32

    尹○臻

    ○○○○89678@yahoo.com.tw

    33

    彭○輝

    ○○○○112611@yahoo.com.tw

    34

    S○○dy Da

    ○○○○ullgajare43@gmail.com

    35

    譚○潔

    ○○○○5353@yahoo.com.tw

    36

    呂○晴

    ○○○○aedo11@yahoo.com.tw

    37

    陳○瑜

    ○○○○ble603@yahoo.com.tw

    38

    花○

    ○○○○awu880407@yahoo.com.tw

    39

    陳○庭

    ○○○○0004@yahoo.com.tw

    40

    鄭○佩

    ○○○○92000@yahoo.com.tw

    41

    王O立

    ○○○○hi.su@gmail.com

    42

    優○吳

    ○○○○u55@126.com

    43

    張○惠

    ○○○○22@126.com

    44

    林○姿

    ○○○○784578@yahoo.com.tw

    45

    張○淳

    ○○○○6276@yahoo.com.tw

    46

    林○麟

    ○○○○e588168@yahoo.com.tw

    47

    L○○ Chun ZI

    ○○○○fs1228@gmail.com

    48

    鐘○語

    ○○○○ypei403@yahoo.com.tw

    49

    陳○翎

    ○○○○123@yahoo.com.tw

    50

    L○○a Kuo

    ○○○○liza_9967@hotmail.com

     

    [活動 2]

    ▶ 挑戰A - TWINWash雙能舞 舞蹈自拍！

    ▶ 挑戰B - 秀出您的 TWINWash雙能舞 舞蹈！

    恭喜排名前20位得獎者獲得獎項如下：

     

     排名

    得獎者Facebook ID

     獎項

    1

    Nina Mon

    LG TWINWash™ (WD-S105CW+WT-200HW)

    2

    昭典李

    7-11 二百元禮券

    3

    Lin Yu Siang

    7-11 二百元禮券

    4

    蔡庭淑

    7-11 二百元禮券

    5

    Sin Hong

    7-11 二百元禮券

    6

    Anne Zoe

    7-11 二百元禮券

    7

    Amos Bill

    7-11 二百元禮券

    8

    You Ci Yu

    7-11 二百元禮券

    9

    劉苓詩

    7-11 二百元禮券

    10

    Su Dee

    7-11 二百元禮券

    11

    Tan Lin

    7-11 二百元禮券

    12

    Lee Lee

    7-11 二百元禮券

    13

    Cin Zih Cing

    7-11 二百元禮券

    14

    范綱淯

    7-11 二百元禮券

    15

    Long Mamie

    7-11 二百元禮券

    16

    Tao Chen

    7-11 二百元禮券

    17

    Agnes Kuang

    7-11 二百元禮券

    18

    鍾忻彤

    7-11 二百元禮券

    19

    蕭幼貞

    7-11 二百元禮券

    20

    村子裡的凱莉哥

    7-11 二百元禮券

     

    *LG 均已透過 Email 各別通知得獎者相關領獎事宜，請於2018/11/15前回覆領獎資料，逾期、資料不全或有誤均視同為自動放棄! 
    *如有疑問請洽 LINE@ 線上客服 https://line.me/R/ti/p/%40xou5836o 

