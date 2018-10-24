We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TWINWash™ 雙能舞挑戰活動 得獎名單
感謝您參與LG TWINWash™ 雙能舞挑戰活動，得獎者公佈如下：
[活動 1] 選出您最喜歡的TWINWash雙能舞 舞蹈！
恭喜50位幸運得獎者獲得「7-11 一百元禮券乙份」
得獎者
1
劉○彤
○○○○ccvv0928@yahoo.com.tw
2
I○○n Edward
○○○○eetrouble0814@gmail.com
3
潘○依
○○○○78978901@126.com
4
許○珊
○○○○u0801@gmail.com
5
徐○
○○○○70924@yahoo.com.tw
6
C○○a-Yu Chou
○○○○u1110@gmail.com
7
P○○ly Lin
○○○○imo@yahoo.com.tw
8
L○○ Guan Ying
○○○○886@yahoo.com.tw
9
Y○ Qian
○○○○show52051223@yahoo.com.tw
10
章○圖
○○○○xu@outlook.com
11
傅○川
○○○○si@outlook.com
12
戎○茲
○○○○nd@yahoo.com
13
龔○鵬
○○○○98211@yahoo.com
14
張○宇
○○○○x11@gmail.com
15
姜○智
○○○○322@126.com
16
蘇○
○○○○0227@126.com
17
高○蘭
○○○○11@126.com
18
M○○k Weng
○○○○wang0501@yahoo.com.tw
19
H○○en Hsien Wu
○○○○i291@yahoo.com.tw
20
小○小荳
○○○○1198530@yahoo.com.tw
21
陳○偉
○○○○elchensky@yahoo.com.tw
22
F○○ Chou
○○○○box1981@yahoo.com.tw
23
薛○宏
○○○○50916@hotmail.com
24
石○倪庭
○○○○322@outlook.com
25
G○○ri Tang
○○○○itangv3v@yahoo.com.hk
26
張○慧
○○○○oo3520@gmail.com
27
林○純
○○○○580221@yahoo.com.tw
28
許○翔
○○○○51985@yahoo.com.tw
29
林○霞
○○○○2005@yahoo.com.tw
30
黃O鈞
○○○○home0411@yahoo.com.tw
31
簡○玲
○○○○5839016@gmail.com
32
尹○臻
○○○○89678@yahoo.com.tw
33
彭○輝
○○○○112611@yahoo.com.tw
34
S○○dy Da
○○○○ullgajare43@gmail.com
35
譚○潔
○○○○5353@yahoo.com.tw
36
呂○晴
○○○○aedo11@yahoo.com.tw
37
陳○瑜
○○○○ble603@yahoo.com.tw
38
花○
○○○○awu880407@yahoo.com.tw
39
陳○庭
○○○○0004@yahoo.com.tw
40
鄭○佩
○○○○92000@yahoo.com.tw
41
王O立
○○○○hi.su@gmail.com
42
優○吳
○○○○u55@126.com
43
張○惠
○○○○22@126.com
44
林○姿
○○○○784578@yahoo.com.tw
45
張○淳
○○○○6276@yahoo.com.tw
46
林○麟
○○○○e588168@yahoo.com.tw
47
L○○ Chun ZI
○○○○fs1228@gmail.com
48
鐘○語
○○○○ypei403@yahoo.com.tw
49
陳○翎
○○○○123@yahoo.com.tw
50
L○○a Kuo
○○○○liza_9967@hotmail.com
[活動 2]
▶ 挑戰A - TWINWash雙能舞 舞蹈自拍！
▶ 挑戰B - 秀出您的 TWINWash雙能舞 舞蹈！
恭喜排名前20位得獎者獲得獎項如下：
排名
得獎者Facebook ID
獎項
1
Nina Mon
LG TWINWash™ (WD-S105CW+WT-200HW)
2
昭典李
7-11 二百元禮券
3
Lin Yu Siang
7-11 二百元禮券
4
蔡庭淑
7-11 二百元禮券
5
Sin Hong
7-11 二百元禮券
6
Anne Zoe
7-11 二百元禮券
7
Amos Bill
7-11 二百元禮券
8
You Ci Yu
7-11 二百元禮券
9
劉苓詩
7-11 二百元禮券
10
Su Dee
7-11 二百元禮券
11
Tan Lin
7-11 二百元禮券
12
Lee Lee
7-11 二百元禮券
13
Cin Zih Cing
7-11 二百元禮券
14
范綱淯
7-11 二百元禮券
15
Long Mamie
7-11 二百元禮券
16
Tao Chen
7-11 二百元禮券
17
Agnes Kuang
7-11 二百元禮券
18
鍾忻彤
7-11 二百元禮券
19
蕭幼貞
7-11 二百元禮券
20
村子裡的凱莉哥
7-11 二百元禮券
*LG 均已透過 Email 各別通知得獎者相關領獎事宜，請於2018/11/15前回覆領獎資料，逾期、資料不全或有誤均視同為自動放棄!
*如有疑問請洽 LINE@ 線上客服 https://line.me/R/ti/p/%40xou5836o
