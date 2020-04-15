We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG styler 到府教學服務暫停至2020/5/31
CORPORATE 04/15/2020
因應近期COVID-19(武漢肺炎)疫情持續升溫，LG為保障顧客與員工健康, 即日起將暫停 styler 到府教學服務至2020/5/31, 不便之處敬請見諒
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/stylersuspend.html isCopied
paste