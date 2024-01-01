We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BH12LS35
內接式讀霸3D藍光燒錄器
所有規格
一般規格
-
燒錄速度
12X
-
介面類型
SATA
-
緩衝區大小 (MB)
4MB
燒錄速度 (最高速值)
-
BD-R
12X
-
BD-RE
2X
-
DVD+R
16X
-
DVD-R
16X
-
DVD+R DL
8X
-
DVD-R DL
6X
-
DVD+RW
8X
-
DVD-RW
6X
-
DVD-RAM
12X
-
CD-R
48X
-
CD-RW
24X
讀取速度 (最高速質)
-
BD-ROM (SL/DL)
10X/8X
-
BD-R (SL/DL)
10X/8X
-
BD-RE (SL/DL)
8X/6X
-
DVD-ROM (SL/DL)
16X → 22.16Mb/s
-
CD-ROM
48X → 7800kB/s
存取時間
-
DVD-ROM
160ms
-
CD-ROM
150ms
尺寸
-
寬 x 高 x 深 (公釐)
146 x 41.3 x 172
顏色
-
顏色
黑色
