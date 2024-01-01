Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
內接式讀霸3D藍光燒錄器

規格

評論

支援

內接式讀霸3D藍光燒錄器

BH12LS35

內接式讀霸3D藍光燒錄器

(0)
列印

所有規格

一般規格

  • 燒錄速度

    12X

  • 介面類型

    SATA

  • 緩衝區大小 (MB)

    4MB

燒錄速度 (最高速值)

  • BD-R

    12X

  • BD-RE

    2X

  • DVD+R

    16X

  • DVD-R

    16X

  • DVD+R DL

    8X

  • DVD-R DL

    6X

  • DVD+RW

    8X

  • DVD-RW

    6X

  • DVD-RAM

    12X

  • CD-R

    48X

  • CD-RW

    24X

讀取速度 (最高速質)

  • BD-ROM (SL/DL)

    10X/8X

  • BD-R (SL/DL)

    10X/8X

  • BD-RE (SL/DL)

    8X/6X

  • DVD-ROM (SL/DL)

    16X → 22.16Mb/s

  • CD-ROM

    48X → 7800kB/s

存取時間

  • DVD-ROM

    160ms

  • CD-ROM

    150ms

尺寸

  • 寬 x 高 x 深 (公釐)

    146 x 41.3 x 172

顏色

  • 顏色

    黑色

使用者評論

