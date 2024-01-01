Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 17”超輕贏筆電 - 超輕銀 (i7)

規格

評論

支援

LG gram 17”超輕贏筆電 - 超輕銀 (i7)

17Z90N-V

LG gram 17”超輕贏筆電 - 超輕銀 (i7)

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 顏色

    超輕銀

  • 作業系統

    WINDOWS 10 HOME (64BIT)

  • 主機版類型

    第10代Intel® Core™ 處理器
    搭配Iris® Plus顯示晶片

  • 主機版

    i7-1065G7

  • 螢幕面版

    17.0" WQXGA IPS

  • 解析度

    2560X1600

  • 安全測試(軍規)

    MIL-STD-810G (七項)

  • USB

    USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C(x1, PD)，USB 3.1 (x3)

  • 喇叭

    立體環繞聲喇叭 1.5W x 2 / DTS: X Ultra

  • 指紋辨識器

    Yes

  • 安全鎖

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt™ 3

    Yes

  • 耳機輸出孔

    Yes

  • Micro SD

    Yes

  • 鍵盤背光

    Yes

  • 數字鍵

    YES(四列)

  • 重量

    1350g

  • 尺寸

    380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4mm

  • 電池瓦數

    80Wh

儲存裝置

  • 硬碟 / 硬碟擴充插槽

    512GB M.2(NVME) / Dual SSD slots

  • 記憶體 / 記憶體充插槽

    16GB (8GB*2 DDR4 3200MHz)
    Dual memory slots
    (內嵌 8GB*1+ 可替換 8G*1)

連接

  • WLAN

    Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

  • 藍牙

    BT 5.0

  • HDMI

    Yes

保固

  • 台灣販售版

    2年保固

