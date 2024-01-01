Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23" Full HD AH-IPS 電競液晶顯示器

23" Full HD AH-IPS 電競液晶顯示器

23MP68VQ-P

23" Full HD AH-IPS 電競液晶顯示器

所有規格

顯示器類型

  • 顯示器類型

    16:9 AH-IPS 電競 + 護眼液晶顯示器

面板

  • 尺寸

    23吋

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 類型

    AH-IPS 8bit 新刀鋒面板1代

  • 顏色深度 (顏色數)

    16.7M

  • 點距 (H x V)

    0.2652 x 0.2652mm

  • 解晰度

    1920 x 1080

  • 亮度

    250cd/m2

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    5M:1

  • 反應時間

    5ms (GTG)

  • 可視角度 (水平 / 垂直)

    178 / 178

輸入/輸出

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

機身功能資料

  • 邊框寬度 (公釐)

    3.5mm (T/B/L/R)

  • 璧掛功能(VESA)mm

    75 x 75

  • 機身尺寸 (W*D*H)

    523.9 x 186.8 x 406.1

  • 機身尺寸 (W*D*H)(without Stand)

    523.9 x 91.7 x 311.7

  • Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)

    593 x 139 x 381

  • 機身重量 (Kg)

    3.10

  • 機身重量 (Kg)(without Stand)

    2.70

  • Box 重量 (Kg)

    4.30

使用者評論

