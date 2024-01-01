We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27EA73LM-P
27" AH-IPS 液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 AH-IPS 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
27吋
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
10000000:1
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
178/178
-
像素間距
0.3114 x 0.3114
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
-
聲音輸出
5W x2
特殊功能
-
MHL
Yes
-
Full HD
Yes
-
省電
Yes
電源
-
電源類型 (變壓器或 LIPS)
100~240
-
rmal On (一般)(W)
34
-
省電/睡眠模式 (最大)(W)
Under 0.3
機體
-
正面色彩
髮絲黑
-
傾斜式
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
623 x 198 x 449
-
包裝盒
706 x 152 x 457
-
壁掛 (VESA) (mm)
100 x 100
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
5.12
-
包裝盒
6.98
配件
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
-
MHL 連接線
Yes
使用者評論
