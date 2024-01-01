Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

重點特色

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-01-Intro-Desktop-tw

提升各種食材鮮度

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-02-1-Food-Ingredients-Desktop

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-02-2-LINEARCooling-Desktop

LINEARCooling™ & DoorCooling⁺™

LINEARCooling™ 直驅變頻冷流將溫度波動控制在 ±0.5℃ 內。DoorCooling⁺™ 四方吹冷流讓冰箱內部溫度更穩定，冷卻速度比傳統冰箱更快 35%*。

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-02-2-LINEARCooling-Desktop

0度低溫保鮮室

0度低溫保鮮室將溫度控制在接近 0℃，可以讓您快速開始烹飪而無需耗時解凍。

(建議勿放置超過兩天)

* 依據使用 LG 內部測試方法的 UL 測試，比較 LGE 非 DoorCooling⁺™ 和 DoorCooling⁺™B607S 型號的邊門棚架，從 32℃ 冷卻至 5℃。

使用更便利

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-03-2-Quick-Easy-Access-Desktop

快速且便利拿取

對於那些常打開冰箱的人而言，
Door-in-Door™ 門中門讓您
可輕鬆拿到最愛的飲料和點心。
減少冷空氣流失達 41%*，同時讓冰箱整潔有序。

* 依據 Intertek 使用 LG 內部測試方法針對 SX5534WB、GR-S632GLRC 和 LFX31945ST/02 進行測試，測量打開 Door-in-Door™ 門中門和傳統冰箱門 10 秒空氣交換率的流失百分比。測試結果將因型號以及開門時間而不同。

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-04-1-Blank-Desktop

隨處控制冰箱

使用智慧型手機上的 SmartThinQ™ 應用程式遠控，並隨時隨地取得通知。

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-04-1-Without-Speaker-Desktop

REF-NatureFRESH-LinearTF-02-UsageVideo-05-DOES-IT-ALL-Desktop-tw