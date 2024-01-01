Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WiFi直驅變頻雙門冰箱 星辰銀 / 438L
(冷藏321/冷凍117)

規格

評論

支援

WiFi直驅變頻雙門冰箱 星辰銀 / 438L
(冷藏321/冷凍117)

GI-HL450SV

WiFi直驅變頻雙門冰箱 星辰銀 / 438L
(冷藏321/冷凍117)

(0)
列印

主要規格

  • 產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）

    700 x 1780 x 730

  • 壓縮機類型

    直驅變頻壓縮機

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

所有規格

尺寸和重量

  • 產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）

    700 x 1780 x 730

效能

  • 壓縮機類型

    直驅變頻壓縮機

智慧科技

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

使用者評論

