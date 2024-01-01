We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GI-HL450SV
WiFi直驅變頻雙門冰箱 星辰銀 / 438L
(冷藏321/冷凍117)
(0)
主要規格
-
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
700 x 1780 x 730
-
壓縮機類型
直驅變頻壓縮機
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
所有規格
尺寸和重量
-
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
700 x 1780 x 730
效能
-
壓縮機類型
直驅變頻壓縮機
智慧科技
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
使用者評論
