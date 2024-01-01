Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
探索
LG ThinQ
技術

透過AI智慧科技，
LG ThinQ串聯您的所有智慧家電，
打造完整生態系。

一個女人坐在沙發上看手機。
LG InstaView™ 敲敲看門中門冰箱。
了解更多

LG ThinQ預測您的行為

LG ThinQ透過分析您的使用習慣和偏好，
讓管理智慧家電變得前所未有的輕鬆。

智慧學習

圓圈代表對使用模式和優化設定的描述。

瞭解使用模式並推薦最佳設定，有效進行保鮮。

圓圈代表對電視品質和亮度的描述。

根據您的生活方式和喜好，提供全自動化居家生活。

圓圈代表對洗滌程式的描述。

根據房間環境和影視內容，優化電視的畫質和亮度。

圓圈代表對優化程式設定的描述。

根據衣物重量和面料，推薦洗滌模式。

圓圈代表對生活方式和模式的描述。

分析洗衣行程及天氣資訊，推薦洗滌設定。

客製化體驗

LG ThinQ全產品滿足您的特定需求，
讓您的體驗完全個人化。

直觀的觀影
體驗
LG ThinQ自動紀錄您與家庭成員喜歡的應用程式和喜好。還不知道看什麼？讓LG ThinQ推薦您，讓您享有最佳的畫質和聲效。
了解所有LG ThinQ電視
LG ThinQ黑色 AI電視顯示LG頻道。
想瀏覽與黑衣人II類型相似的電影清單嗎？
為您打造的保鮮模式
想像有一台冰箱，掌握您的使用頻率和用餐時間。LG ThinQ冰箱就能做到這一點。它可以調節溫度以使食物額外新鮮，甚至可以提高製冰速度。
了解所有LG ThinQ冰箱
LG InstaView™ 敲敲看門中門冰箱。- LG InstaView敲敲看門中門冰箱製冰。
完美的洗衣效果
LG ThinQ使用AI技術檢測面料質地和負載大小，然後自訂洗滌動作和乾燥溫度等，實現高級面料護理。它會自動設定最佳洗衣機程式，並在完成洗滌後向您發送通知。
了解所有LG ThinQ洗衣機
LG ThinQ變頻滾筒洗衣機。

節省時間

透過追蹤您的使用模式和喜好，LG ThinQ可以遠端操控您的LG家電設備，幫您節省時間。

一個女人在瑜伽墊上伸展。
LG ThinQ DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調。

LG ThinQ clock icon.

節省時間的
LG ThinQ產品

蒸氣電子衣櫥
讓LG的蒸氣技術為您熨燙衣物，從而節省時間和金錢。
LG ThinQ styler蒸氣電子衣櫥。
了解產品
變頻清潔機器人
WIFI遠控讓清潔更全面有效率，輕鬆讓家裡地板乾淨清潔。
LG CordZero ThinQ 變頻濕拖無線吸塵器。
了解產品
變頻空調
建立一個時間表，然後讓您的空調完成剩下的工作。
LG ThinQ DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調。
了解產品
洗衣機
在旅行途中使用LG ThinQ應用程式，設定時間表以啟動洗衣機。
LG ThinQ變頻滾筒洗衣機。
了解產品

只要一句話

隨時隨地掌控您的家電狀態。

嗨LG，這部電影中的演員是誰？
一個男人坐在沙發上看電視。
Alexa，請LG開始洗衣。
一個男人在打開洗衣機門。
嘿Google，將空調溫度設定為70度。
一個嬰兒和媽媽在床上睡覺。

語音控制

使用LG ThinQ應用程式，透過語音掌控您的家電。1)

LG ThinQ應用程式。
應用程式介面顯示LG ThinQ應用程式的電視功能。
了解LG ThinQ應用程式的所有功能

LG ThinQ mic icon.

透過語音控
制的家電

變頻清潔機器人
通知您的清潔機器人開始/停止運轉。
LG CordZero ThinQ 變頻濕拖無線吸塵器。
了解產品
變頻空調
告知您的空調開始進行室內溫度調節。
LG ThinQ DUALCOOL WiFi雙迴轉變頻空調。
了解產品
AI智慧電視
透過語音控制電視。
LG ThinQ AI電視。
了解產品

了解所有LG ThinQ產品