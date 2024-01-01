Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
一奈米 4K AI 語音物聯網智慧電視/43吋 (可壁掛)

規格

評論

支援

一奈米 4K AI 語音物聯網智慧電視/43吋 (可壁掛)

43NANO76SQA

一奈米 4K AI 語音物聯網智慧電視/43吋 (可壁掛)

(5)
LG NanoCell 電視的前視圖
列印

所有規格

面板顯示技術

  • 面板類型

    4K NanoCell

  • 解析度

    3840*2160 (4K)

  • 控光技術 / 背光模組類型

    直下式背光

影像規格技術/模式

  • 影像處理晶片

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR(高動態對比)

    HDR/ HDR10 Pro/ HLG

  • HEVC高效率視訊編碼

    4K@60p, 10bit

音效功能

  • 瓦數 / 聲道 (重低音)

    20W /2.0 ch

  • AI 音效

    AI Sound Pro

  • 外部音效輸出

    Yes

電競功能

  • HGiG(HDR電競聯盟)

    Yes

  • 即時遊戲回應(VRR /ALLM)

    No/Yes

AI智慧功能

  • 家用物聯網裝置

    Yes

  • AI語音控制電視

    Yes

娛樂便利系統功能

  • 連網(OS)智慧系統

    webOS 22

  • 第四台整合操控

    Yes

  • 我的最愛快捷鍵設定

    Yes

  • Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • 手機鏡射畫面同步(iOS+Android)

    Yes

  • 內建APP (Netflix、youtube、Disney+)

    Yes

  • 內建Apple TV App

    Yes

  • 家庭設定

    Yes

連接介面&功能

  • RF(天線輸入)

    Yes (內建)

  • HDMI傳輸端子數

    3

  • CEC 裝置聯動

    Yes

  • ARC 音訊回傳通道

    eARC

  • LAN 有線網路

    Yes

  • SPDIF光纖 Optical

    Yes

  • 藍芽連接功能 (雙向藍芽)

    Yes (v5.0)

  • USB 端子數(版本)

    2 (2.0)

  • Wifi

    802.11ac

電源

  • Power Supply 電壓

    AC 110v

產品尺寸

  • 機身尺寸 (W*H*D)含底座(mm)

    967x629x249

  • 機身尺寸 (W*H*D)不含底座(mm)

    967x564x57.7

  • 外箱尺寸 (W*H*D)(mm)

    1075x660x187

  • 機身重量 (Kg)含底座

    10.3

  • 外箱重量 (Kg)

    12.8

  • 璧掛規格(VESA)mm

    200 x 200

配件

  • AI智慧滑鼠遙控器

    Yes 標配

  • 電源電纜

    Yes

  • 用戶手冊

    Yes

  • 產品保固

    2年

  • 製造國別

    台灣

使用者評論

