一奈米 4K AI 語音物聯網智慧電視/43吋 (可壁掛)

所有規格
面板顯示技術
-
面板類型
4K NanoCell
-
解析度
3840*2160 (4K)
-
控光技術 / 背光模組類型
直下式背光
影像規格技術/模式
-
影像處理晶片
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR(高動態對比)
HDR/ HDR10 Pro/ HLG
-
HEVC高效率視訊編碼
4K@60p, 10bit
音效功能
-
瓦數 / 聲道 (重低音)
20W /2.0 ch
-
AI 音效
AI Sound Pro
-
外部音效輸出
Yes
電競功能
-
HGiG(HDR電競聯盟)
Yes
-
即時遊戲回應(VRR /ALLM)
No/Yes
AI智慧功能
-
家用物聯網裝置
Yes
-
AI語音控制電視
Yes
娛樂便利系統功能
-
連網(OS)智慧系統
webOS 22
-
第四台整合操控
Yes
-
我的最愛快捷鍵設定
Yes
-
Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
手機鏡射畫面同步(iOS+Android)
Yes
-
內建APP (Netflix、youtube、Disney+)
Yes
-
內建Apple TV App
Yes
-
家庭設定
Yes
連接介面&功能
-
RF(天線輸入)
Yes (內建)
-
HDMI傳輸端子數
3
-
CEC 裝置聯動
Yes
-
ARC 音訊回傳通道
eARC
-
LAN 有線網路
Yes
-
SPDIF光纖 Optical
Yes
-
藍芽連接功能 (雙向藍芽)
Yes (v5.0)
-
USB 端子數(版本)
2 (2.0)
-
Wifi
802.11ac
電源
-
Power Supply 電壓
AC 110v
產品尺寸
-
機身尺寸 (W*H*D)含底座(mm)
967x629x249
-
機身尺寸 (W*H*D)不含底座(mm)
967x564x57.7
-
外箱尺寸 (W*H*D)(mm)
1075x660x187
-
機身重量 (Kg)含底座
10.3
-
外箱重量 (Kg)
12.8
-
璧掛規格(VESA)mm
200 x 200
配件
-
AI智慧滑鼠遙控器
Yes 標配
-
電源電纜
Yes
-
用戶手冊
Yes
-
產品保固
2年
-
製造國別
台灣