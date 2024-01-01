We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LSW440B
2021 LG 原廠壁掛架
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
尺寸 (W*H*D)
440 x 450 x 14 mm
-
璧掛規格(VESA)mm
400X400
-
最大承重 (kg)
50
-
適用機型
OLED83C3PSA / 75QNED86SRA / 65QNED86SRA / 75QNED75SRT / 75NANO77SRA / OLED83C2PSA / 75QNED96SQA / 75QNED91SQA / 65QNED91SQA / 75QNED86SQA / 65QNED86SQA / 75QNED81SQA / 75NANO76SQA / 75UQ9100PSD
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品