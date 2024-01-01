We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VS8708SWM
水魔力 直立式無線吸塵器(溼拖升級版)
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
質感金
-
尺寸 (寬 x 深 x 高) (公分)
27 x 19 x 110.5
-
全機重量(不含水箱, kg)
2.8
-
馬達
智慧變頻馬達 (BLDC)
-
電池
鋰電池
-
雙電池組
Yes
-
充電時間 (小時)
4.5
-
運作時間(分鐘, 使用兩顆電池)
40(強勁模式)/ 60(正常模式)
-
前置 LED 照明
Yes
-
易握手把
Yes
-
吸力
50W
配件
-
2合1細縫刷頭
內建
-
防毛髮糾結刷頭
Yes
-
儲水盒
Yes
保固
-
馬達
10年
-
全機
2年
使用者評論
