We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WD-S15TRC
DD直驅變頻滾筒洗衣機 紅 / 15公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
一般滾筒式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
15
一般功能
-
色彩
紅
-
機門尺寸(公釐)
400
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
400/600/800/1000/1200
-
可變溫
冷水/30/40/50/60/蒸氣
-
筒槽材質
不銹鋼
顯示器
-
顯示器類型
LED
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
雙重噴射洗淨系統
Yes
-
蒸氣功能
Yes
-
偏載自動偵測
Yes
-
汙濁偵測裝置
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準行程
Yes
-
快洗30
Yes
-
防護過敏
Yes
-
羊毛
Yes
-
毛毯
Yes
-
化學纖維
Yes
-
嬰兒衣物
Yes
其他排程
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
688x982x767
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品