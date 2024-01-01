We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WD-S90TCS
6 Motion DD直驅變頻 蒸氣滾筒洗衣機 精緻銀 / 9公斤洗衣容量; 5公斤烘衣容量
(0)
摘要
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion 滾筒式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
9
-
烘衣容量(公斤)
5
一般功能
-
色彩
精緻銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
可變轉速(PPM)
Yes
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
特殊功能
-
馬達類型
直驅變頻(DD)
-
偏載自動偵測
Yes
-
預約定時洗衣行程設計
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
人工智慧洗衣系統
Yes
-
泡沫偵測與清除設計
Yes
-
NFC Tag on 功能
Yes
洗衣行程
-
棉麻衣物
Yes
-
大量衣物
Yes
-
多材質混洗
Yes
-
人造纖維
Yes
-
大件衣物
Yes
-
過敏防護
Yes
-
寶貝蒸氣洗
Yes
-
運動衣物
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
強洗
Yes
-
快洗快烘
Yes
-
快速洗30
Yes
-
洗衣+烘乾
Yes
-
雲端客製
Yes
其他功能
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸
-
機體 (寬 x 高 x 深)
600 x 850 x 550mm
保固
-
變頻馬達
10年
-
主機板
3年
-
全機
1年
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品