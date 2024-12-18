Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

2025 LG QNED EVO TRANSFORMS WITH CORE OLED TV INNOVATIONS: TRUE WIRELESS, AI AND HYPER PERSONALISATION

CORPORATE 12/18/2024

Based on company’s dual-track strategy, the 2025 QNED evo lineup boast technological advancements

 

SEOUL, Korea (Dec. 18, 2024) — LG Electronics (LG) unveiled today its renewed 2025 QNED evo lineup featuring new proprietary wide colour gamut technology. A true wireless viewing experience with the Zero Connect Box (QNED9M) that transmits 4K 144Hz1 images without loss of picture quality or delay, the lineup features AI-enhanced picture and sound processing, and an ultra-personalised AI-based customer experience via webOS 25.

LG continues to strengthen its competitiveness in the global premium TV market through a dual-track strategy. This strategy emphasises the company’s market-leading, self-emissive OLED lineup and the QNED evo series – a premium LCD TV lineup that incorporates key OLED innovations, such as advanced AI capabilities and wireless convenience.

 

Most of the 2025 QNED evo lineup boasts an improved colour gamut compared to previous models by applying new LG proprietary wide colour gamut technology, Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, which replaces quantum dots.2 This technology enables light from the backlight to be expressed in pure colours, delivering   realistic picture reproduction.

 

While the application of Dynamic QNED Colour Solution, the 2025 QNED evo lineup is certified by global testing and certification organisation Intertek for 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3, measuring the screen’s colour reproduction capability.

 

In 2025, LG will also unveil the QNED evo (QNED9M) featuring its True Wireless 4K technology. This innovation, previously exclusive to the flagship OLED evo model (M Series) last year, will now be available in the QNED evo lineup. The wireless solution utilises a separate Zero Connect Box to transmit high-definition video at up to 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz.  This expansion allows viewers to enjoy high definition 4K content wirelessly, without compromising on picture quality or experiencing delays, moving beyond the limitations of traditional wired connections.3 The QNED evo is designed to minimise screen disconnection and deliver natural images even in a wireless setup. Additionally, it has earned AMD FreeSync Premium certification. The TV itself requires only a power cord, allowing for more convenient storage of gaming consoles and set-top boxes.

 

LG continues to improve the picture and sound quality of its QNED evo lineup by offering more powerful editions of its proprietary AI processors. 2025 LG QNED evo models are equipped with the α8 AI Processor, offering close to 70% percent improvement in AI performance compared to the 2024 QNED81 model. This processor delivers premium picture and sound. quality.

 

These AI capabilities include more advanced upscaling, analysing the filmmaker’s intent to adjust picture noise and presenting faces on-screen, as well as objects, text, and backgrounds more naturally. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro breaks down each scene to fine-tune HDR effects and brightness for each zone. Moreover, AI converts 2-channel sound sources to virtual 9.1.2 channel sound for a richer audio experience. It also distinguishes voices from background sounds and makes them clearer, while audio sounds natural as if it were coming from the center of the TV screen.

 

The new AI Magic Remote, included   with 2025 QNED evo, features a new AI button for easy analysis of viewing preferences and content and app recommendations.  Personalisation is further enhanced by Voice ID, Generative AI Gallery4 and customised TV picture and sound quality modes. A short press on the AI button guides users to relevant keywords and TV features, while a long press enables personalised searches based on a large language model (LLM4). For example, if a user is planning a trip to France, they can ask their remote, “Recommend movies to watch on my trip to Paris.” The AI will understand the context and suggest movies set in the French capital, including specific genre recommendations based on the user’s viewing preferences.

 

LG proprietary smart TV platform webOS25 elevates the customer experience by offering personalised service advancements and content through its AI features and the company’s ongoing webOS Re:New Program, which includes webOS upgrades for five years.

 

The 2025 QNED lineup will also range from 40- to 100-inches. LG is expanding its QNED lineup by introducing a 100-inch option in response to customer demand for ultra-large, premium LCD TVs.

 

“Our renewed 2025 LG QNED evo lineup inherits OLED's differentiated picture quality along with an enhanced wireless viewing experience and ultra-personalised solutions to deliver an outstanding super-large viewing experience,” said Hyoung-sei Park, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company at LG Electronics.

 

# # #

 

1 LG 2025 QNED9M series TVs provide support for 4K@144Hz.

2 Excludes QNED92 MiniLED, which features quantum dot technology

3 Wireless transmission refers to the transferring of video and audio signals between a TV screen and the Zero Connect Box. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

 

4 Not available in Australia. Only available in Korea and the U.S.

 

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

 
The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognised innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalised webOS smart TV platform. Recently, MS Company has expanded its offerings to include LG’s Information Technology solutions, such as business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays, all designed to maximise work efficiency and deliver strong value to customers. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 