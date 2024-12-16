Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UNVEILS AI-POWERED IN-CABIN SENSING SOLUTION AT CES 2025

CORPORATE 12/16/2024
Revolutionising vehicle safety, convenience and comfort with Vision AI

SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG), a mobility sector technology leader, is set to showcase its latest innovation at CES 2025, packaged as the LG “AI In-Vehicle Experience.” This AI-based in-cabin sensing solution is designed to bring greater safety and convenience to the driving experience, leveraging the company’s Vision AI solution to detect and respond to the needs of vehicle occupants while optimising conditions within the cabin. Under the theme of “Life’s Good 24/7 With Affectionate Intelligence,” this AI-powered sensing solution will be displayed alongside other LG AI innovations at the LG’s CES booth.

 

The AI In-Vehicle Experience begins by detecting and analysing both the driver and vehicle interior in real time through two key systems: the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and the Driver and Interior Monitoring System (DIMS). Both systems, powered by Vision AI, will be demonstrated through immersive, interactive simulations at CES, allowing attendees to experience the vehicle cabin of the future. These simulations will highlight how LG technology can analyse driving conditions and driver status in real time, offering a hands-on preview of the AI enabled in-vehicle experience.

 

Central to the company’s vision for mobility innovation, the LG AI-powered in-cabin sensing solution intuitively adapts to individual preferences and needs, delivering tailored services such as personalised driving routes, real-time updates on road conditions and information on nearby infrastructure and points of interest. The DMS can alert users to their level of alertness through real-time heart rate monitoring and facial expression recognition. The system also gives the driver a way to track their heart rate and health over time. The use of Vision AI and in-cabin sensors underscore a commitment by LG to implement cutting-edge innovations that expand the mobility experience.

 

“With LG’s Affectionate Intelligence technology, LG’s exceptional in-cabin solution provides automakers with performance, quality and flexibility, while providing drivers and passengers with a safer and more enjoyable on-road experience,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle Solution Company.

 

                                                                                      # # #

