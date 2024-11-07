LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS AND NEW ROLES WITHIN SALES TEAM TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

SYDNEY, 7 November 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) announces a series of key promotions and new roles within its sales team, as the company continues to drive its commitment to delivering customer-centred solutions. The newly appointed leaders bring extensive experience and dedication, supporting LG's growth goals.

Following its brand refresh and commitment to evolving into a Smart Life Solutions Company, LG has sharpened its focus on bringing its 'Life's Good' promise to life. The company encourages people to embrace optimism and designs products that bring good into the everyday, showing meaningful enhancements to how we live and connect.

"We are proud of the talent within our sales team and these promotions reflect our commitment to meeting the evolving market demands in Australia as we continue to deliver value to all LG customers," said Mr. Dan Lim, Managing Director of LG Electronics Australia.

It's pleasing that we've been able to cultivate leadership from within the company and our newly appointed leaders have all demonstrated a commitment to our customers and fostering growth across our CE business. We look forward to the impact they will bring as they take on these new roles."

These promotions and new roles follow Murray Richardson’s planned departure from his position as Sales Director for Consumer Electronics at LG Electronics Australia. Interim leadership by Sales General Managers Joshua Marshall and Frank Malcaus will maintain continuity, while Richardson has worked to strengthen the sales team structure, ensuring seamless service delivery to retail partners. Regarding the recent promotions and appointments, Richardson said:

“Throughout my 20 years with LG, the business has experienced tremendous growth, and we’ve all dedicated ourselves to establishing the LG brand in the market. Our retail partnerships are of utmost importance, and I’m confident that this strengthened team structure will foster continued growth and success in these relationships. These roles are crucial within the sales team, and I take great pride in the talent and expertise we have developed internally during my time here. I wish the team all the best and have every confidence that they will achieve success.”

The key promotions and new roles within the LG Sales Team include:

Michael Green, New Role: Head – CE Retail Sales

Green began his career with LG 13 years ago as a Senior Sales Executive, where he helped manage and expand LG’s relationship with Harvey Norman across the company’s CE portfolio. Over the years, Green has been pivotal in driving growth for the home appliances division, playing an instrumental role in the successful launch of iconic products lines such as the InstaView, CordZero, TwinWash and NeoChef. Most recently, Green led the state field sales teams across NSW and ACT, achieving record-breaking sales and solidifying LG’s position in the region.

In his new role as Head – CE Retail Sales, Green will oversee State Sales Management Teams and work with the In-Store Management Division to drive core CE Business Fundamentals on a national scale. He will also focus on building robust state-level relationships with retail partners, ensuring strategic alignment and strong partnerships across the region.

Green commented:



“I’m excited to take on this new role with LG. As I reflect on my time here, I’m proud of the growth we've achieved and the strong relationships we've built along the way. I look forward to leading our state teams and continuing to drive our core business fundamentals. Together, we will strengthen our partnerships and elevate the experiences we provide to our retail partners and customers.”

Danny Srsa, New Role: State Sales Manager – NSW/ACT



Now in his 24th year with LG Electronics Australia, Srsa has been instrumental in managing many retail partnerships across NSW, which also include Harvey Norman’s Commercial business. Throughout his tenure, he has earned multiple accolades, including the NSW MVR award, and advanced to NSW/ACT Field Sales Supervisor, receiving QBR Awards from LG in recognition of his contributions.

As the new State Sales Manager for NSW/ACT, Srsa will lead, manage, and support the State Sales Team to not only meet but exceed the Consumer Product Division’s business objectives. He will oversee the execution of integrated business strategies at both the National and State levels, driving retail operational efficiency and productivity while maintaining a strong presence for the LG brand in the market.

Srsa commented:



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to take on this new role after 24 years with LG. It has been incredibly rewarding to build strong relationships with our retail partners, and I’m excited to lead our State Sales Team in achieving our business goals. I look forward to seeing how far we can go together and to strengthening LG’s brand presence in the Australian market.”

Richard Renu, New Role: State Field Sales Supervisor – NSW/ACT



Over his 14-year career with LG Electronics Australia, Renu has been instrumental in training store sales staff and implementing merchandising strategies with retail partners across all LG CE categories. His work has been essential in achieving sales objectives and driving growth with key retail partners, including Harvey Norman. During his time at LG, Renu has successfully launched major product lines like OLED TV, InstaView, and laundry technologies.

In his new role as Sales State Supervisor, Renu will lead, mentor, and support the sales team across the NSW/ACT region, enhancing sales performance and building strong partnerships with LG’s retail network. Collaborating closely with the NSW State Manager, he will focus on driving business unit goals and fostering a collaborative team culture.

Renu commented:



“My 13 years with LG have been incredibly rewarding, and I’m excited to move into this new role. I take pride in the contributions we’ve made to strengthen our retail partnerships, and I look forward to inspiring our field sales teams to reach new heights. I welcome the challenges ahead and am eager to deepen our relationships with our retail partners.”

These new appointments underscore LG’s commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence and enhanced customer support. Green, Srsa and Renu will begin their new roles effective immediately.

