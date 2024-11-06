Taronga Conservation Society Australia today announces technology innovators LG Electronics Australia (LG) as the first-ever presenting partner for Taronga’s annual Hatch accelerator program – the world’s only start-up accelerator program that is led by a conservation zoo.

The reimagined Hatch: Taronga Accelerator Program, supported by LG will expand Taronga’s existing Hatch offering – a 14-week program designed to support ecopreneurs in bringing their innovative solutions to life and tackle some of the most pressing environmental and conservation challenges currently facing our planet. The 2025 Hatch, accelerated by LG cohort will be immersed in masterclasses and workshops, and have access to both Taronga and LG’s extensive network of mentors and experts to develop investor training and pitch readiness.

In addition to the opportunity to win the $50,000 Hatch Grant and $5,000 People’s Choice Award in a competitive pitch at the end of the program, for the first time ever, teams will also be able to compete for the $5,000 LG “Life's Good” Award. The grants are complemented by $2,000 in equity-free seed funding for all Hatch teams, as well an LG product pack valued at $3,000.

Taronga Conservation Society Australia CEO Cameron Kerr AO said, “The annual Hatch accelerator program is a core part of our conservation work here at Taronga.”

“Taronga is driven by its vision to secure a shared future for wildlife and people and Hatch continues to bring us closer to making that vision a reality. LG’s partnership is a clear demonstration of their commitment to protecting our precious environment. Now with LG as presenting partner, we can support our nation’s brightest minds in even more ways to address the most pressing environmental and conservation challenges. We look forward to seeing the brilliant ideas that come through Hatch in 2025 and working with ecopreneurs to continue protecting our wildlife and environment.”

“At LG, we believe in our ‘Life’s Good’ promise and recognise that to enjoy it, we must look after it. This is our commitment to nurturing the planet and people and through our partnership with Taronga Zoo and support of Hatch, we invite Australians to join us in creating a better life for all. Our goal is to build safe, inclusive, and accessible environments where everyone can thrive. Together, we proudly support those making a positive impact and remain dedicated to enhancing lives for everyone,” said Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics Australia.

Across more than a decade, Taronga has continued to be a leader in identifying and supporting innovative conservation ideas. In 2011, Taronga launched the Taronga Green Grant program. Inaugural winner of the Taronga Green Grant, Take 3 for the Sea, was named the winner of the 2023 NSW Sustainable Tourism at the NSW Sustainability Awards. In 2020, the Taronga Green Grant program evolved into the Hatch: Taronga Accelerator Program . Over five years since its launch, Hatch has granted $416,000 in funding, and has connected the founders of 23 Hatch initiatives with 104 mentors and subject matter experts.

2024 winner of the Hatch Grant and co-founder of The Groundswell Collective Anna Noon said, “Winning the Hatch grant was not just a validation of our efforts but also a crucial boost that enables us to expand our initiatives and bring even more positive change to our environment and community.

“Overall, the Hatch grant allows us to deepen our community engagement, broaden our educational resources, and further solidify our commitment to fostering a sustainable future. If you're passionate about making a positive impact and eager to grow your startup amidst a supportive community, Hatch provides an ideal platform. It combines valuable learning experiences with a healthy dose of hard work, offering a unique opportunity to tap into the extensive Taronga network while being supported by highly respected business mentors. It was such a privilege to be a part of this program.”

Other past Hatch initiatives include edible coffee cups Good-Edi (2020) and Xylo Systems (2021), a cloud-based platform that uses AI for tracking and managing conservation programs.

Guided by its ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy, LG is dedicated to celebrating the good in everyday life. With a passion for helping people rediscover joy, LG has recognised and rewarded individuals for their selfless contributions to uplifting others through their LG Local Legends Program, which fostered meaningful connections within communities. Beyond this, LG has also demonstrated its commitment to local communities by donating over $1.7 million to support those in need during times of crisis, which has included relief efforts for the NSW floods, national bushfire recovery programs, supporting welfare organisations such as WIRES and Good360, as well as Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to assist families of children undergoing medical treatment and recognising the invaluable efforts of RMHC’s volunteer network via the ‘LG Golden Hearts’ initiative.

Applications for the 2025 Hatch: Taronga Accelerator Program, supported by LG are currently open until Monday 27 January, 2025 – more information can be found here .

Hatch is made possible with the additional support of Taronga’s donors BridgeLane Group Foundation, Alexandra Holcomb and Auxilium Foundation, and the incredible mentors, guest speakers and subject matter experts who inspire our wonderful founders, including Impact Boom.