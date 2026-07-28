LG ELECTRONICS CROWNS BRUNY ISLAND SEAFARMS AS 2026 LG LIFE’S GOOD AWARD WINNER

News Summary

LG’s 2026 Life’s Good Award has been presented to Tasmanian venture Bruny Island Seafarms, following its completion of the Taronga Hatch Accelerator Program

Bruny Island Seafarms is a social enterprise restoring Tasmania’s waters while creating jobs for local communities through its regenerative aquaculture model

The $5,000 LG Life’s Good Award will help the startup scale beyond its first pilot farm

SYDNEY, Australia – 28 July 2026 -

LG Electronics Australia announces Tasmanian regenerative aquaculture venture, Bruny Island Seafarms, as the 2026 LG Life’s Good Award winner following the Taronga Hatch Accelerator Program finale. The 14-week intensive culminated at its pitch event, where ten founders from five conservation startups showcased their innovative solutions to some of Australia’s most pressing environmental challenges.

With the winner chosen by the Australian public, The LG Life’s Good Award recognises one venture for its potential to drive real, meaningful change for communities and the environment. The award grants its recipient $5,000 in funding to help turn their vision into reality – embodying LG’s own promise of creating a Better Life for All.

Reflecting on what makes the accolade unique, Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics Australia and New Zealand, said: “The Life's Good Award is particularly special because it gives Australians the opportunity to have a direct say in recognising the startup they believe can make the greatest difference in the real world. The enthusiastic response from the 2,606 votes, doubling last year's participation, highlights the growing appetite for innovation that delivers positive social and environmental outcomes.”

Founded by Ben Convery, Toby Cannon, and Jonathan Ross, Bruny Island Seafarms is a community-based social enterprise cultivating mussels, oysters, and seaweed, using innovative, sustainable and regenerative methods. The project’s aims are threefold: to help filter Tasmania’s pristine waters, reduce the environmental impacts of intensive aquaculture, and create employment opportunities for regional communities. With its first pilot farm already in the water and a second underway, Bruny Island Seafarms is proving that regenerative aquaculture can deliver benefits for both people and the planet.

"As the recipient of the LG Life's Good Award, we can't emphasise enough how important the support from LG and the Hatch program has been. Participation in this LG sponsored accelerator program has advanced our cause and project immeasurably. The knowledge we've gained, the networks we've established, the mentoring we've received has been outstanding. It won't guarantee our success but it's certainly made the path to success a lot easier,” said Ross.

Alongside this award were two others: the $5,000 People’s Choice Award, decided by public vote and presented to Plante, and the $50,000 Hatch grant, decided by a panel of experts and awarded to GreenPay.

“Congratulations to all the fantastic founders who took part in Hatch. At LG we believe Life's Good when we Do Good together, and our partnership with Taronga reflects our shared commitment to supporting innovators who are turning bold ideas into practical solutions for a better future”, said Lemieux.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About Hatch and Taronga Conservation Society Australia

Hatch is a 14-week accelerator program run by Taronga Conservation Society Australia, designed to support eco-entrepreneurs in turning innovative ideas into scalable, impactful businesses. The program brings together founders, experts and partners to drive conservation innovation across Australia and beyond.

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