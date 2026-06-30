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LG ELECTRONICS ESTABLISHES ROBOTICS BUSINESS CENTRE TO ACCELERATE FUTURE GROWTH

CORPORATE06/30/2026
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    News Summary

     

    • The new Robotics Business Centre, which will report directly to the CEO, integrates business development, sales and operations into an end-to-end business organisation.
    • LG strengthens its robotics governance under the “One LG Solution” strategy, bringing together the capabilities of LG Group affiliates and expanding partnerships with global technology leaders.
    • LG is broadening its robotics portfolio across residential, commercial and industrial applications to become a comprehensive robotics solutions provider spanning robots, core components and data factory operations.

     

    SEOUL, June 30, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is establishing a Robotics Business Centre to consolidate the core capabilities needed to support robotics commercialisation, from business development to supply chain and manufacturing operations. Reporting directly to CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, the new organisation underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating growth in robotics as one of its key future businesses.

     

    Accelerating robotics growth through organisational realignment

     

    Effective July 1, 2026, the Robotics Business Centre will be formed as part of LG’s off-cycle organisational realignment. The timing, four months ahead of the company’s annual organisational restructuring, reflects LG’s strategic focus on robotics based on Physical AI.

     

    The Robotics Business Centre will operate as an end-to-end business organisation covering business development, sales and operations, led by Song Si-yong, who previously held key leadership roles at LG’s Production Engineering Research Institute.

     

    The new Robotics Business Centre will also launch a dedicated data factory organisation. The initiative is designed to secure data factory capabilities earlier and support robot training, strengthening LG’s competitiveness in next-generation robotics. High-quality operational data collected through the centre will be used to further advance LG’s Robot Foundation Model (RFM). As part of this strategy, LG is building a large-scale data factory at its Yangjae R&D Campus in Seoul, with operations set to begin this year.

     

    Strengthening governance for future-ready execution

     

    This new governance structure aims to enhance LG’s robotics business through a more efficient and agile decision-making framework. It is designed to create momentum for strategy development, internal development of core technologies and improved cost competitiveness.

     

    As a self-contained business, the centre is expected to help bring together LG’s broader capabilities under the “One LG Solution,” including expertise from affiliates such as LG CNS and LG AI Research. The structure is also positioned to facilitate expanded strategic partnerships with global technology leaders.

     

    A three-pillar strategy to achieve market leadership in robotics

     

    LG will pursue a comprehensive, three-pillar strategy to target robotics opportunities in industrial, commercial and residential spaces. The Robotics Business Centre will complement LG’s expanding robotics portfolio including the home robots, alongside the industrial robotics capabilities of Robostar and the commercial robotics expertise of Bear Robotics. This approach will create a comprehensive business portfolio that addresses future demand across the sectors.

     

    The company has designated this year as the inaugural year of its robotics business expansion, aiming to become a leading Physical AI solution provider with a focus on robotics. LG will combine finished robot products, core components such as actuators, data-generation capabilities and the LG Group’s full-stack ecosystem to support commercialisation in real-world environments. The company is also preparing to produce actuators domestically, drawing on more than 60 years of accumulated motor technology expertise to support future industry supply.

     

    # # #

     

    About LG Electronics, Inc.

     

    LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ for the latest news.

     

    Media Contacts:

     

    LG Electronics, Inc.
    Lea Lee
    +82 2 3777 3981
    lea.lee@lge.com

    LG Electronics, Inc.
    Jiyoung Bang
    +82 2 3777 3692
    jiyoung.bang@lge.com

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