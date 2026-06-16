LG ELECTRONICS SUPPORTS TARONGA HATCH ACCELERATOR FOR SECOND YEAR TO SCALE FIVE CONSERVATION STARTUPS IN AUSTRALIA

Conservation startups are scaling into real businesses backed by Taronga Conservation Society and LG

News Summary

LG Electronics Australia is supporting the 2026 Hatch Accelerator Program , delivered by Taronga Conservation Society Australia, to help scale early-stage conservation startups.

, delivered by Taronga Conservation Society Australia, to help scale early-stage conservation startups. Five selected startups are developing commercially viable solutions across biodiversity protection, marine restoration, waste reduction and circular economy innovation.

across biodiversity protection, marine restoration, waste reduction and circular economy innovation. The 14-week accelerator provides funding, scientific validation and business support , enabling founders to move from concept to scalable operations.

, enabling founders to move from concept to scalable operations. LG contributes funding, product support and a $5,000 “Life’s Good Award” , helping accelerate growth and industry visibility.

, helping accelerate growth and industry visibility. The program targets measurable environmental outcomes, including waste diverted, CO₂ emissions avoided and conservation funding generated.

SYDNEY, June 16, 2026 — LG Electronics Australia (LG) is supporting the 2026 Hatch Accelerator Program for a second consecutive year, delivered by Taronga Conservation Society Australia, to help five early-stage conservation startups develop scalable, commercially viable solutions across biodiversity, waste reduction and marine restoration.

The 14-week program combines scientific validation, funding and business support to accelerate the transition from early-stage concepts to market-ready ventures, with a focus on measurable environmental outcomes.

Backed by LG, the program reflects a shared belief: innovation plays a critical role in protecting the planet while improving everyday life.

“At LG Electronics, we develop technologies designed to support everyday life,” said Dan Lim, Managing Director at LG Electronics Australia. “In our second year supporting the Hatch Accelerator Program, we are continuing to back startups that aim to scale practical solutions to environmental challenges.”

Supporting Early-Stage Conservation Ventures

Under the leadership of this year’s new Hatch Program Director Garrick Transell, the 2026 cohort focuses on ventures rigorously selected for their potential to scale into viable purpose-driven businesses.

“We bring along our in-house Taronga science experts during the application process,” said Garrick. “This allows us to focus on the commercialisation of these already scientifically validated ideas — supporting founders to build businesses that are not only environmentally sustainable, but economically sustainable too.”

As the only biodiversity-focused accelerator in Australia, Hatch differentiates itself from other startup programs by prioritising real-world application. Through a 14-week intensive, supported by Taronga’s network of mentors and SME’s, founders learn how to overcome challenges inherent to the startup journey - from marketing strategy and brand identity, to pitching and securing funding.

“By the end of the program we aim to have ventures ready to launch and scale,” said Garrick. “They’ll have a tested business plan, a marketing plan, a pitch video, a network to reach out to, and a full roadmap for the year ahead.”

2026 Hatch Startup Cohort

For 2026, the Hatch cohort comprises a diverse range of ambitious initiatives. They are:

Bruny Island Seafarms – restoring marine ecosystems in Tasmania with regenerative aquaculture

Kraken Systems – innovating non-harmful shark bite prevention technology in surfboards to preserve human-shark coexistence

Plante – turning food waste into biodegradable nursery pots in place of plastic planters

GreenPay – funding conservation through everyday transactions using their end-to-end payment solutions

Ludis – reducing landfill by transforming end-of-life tennis balls into sustainable shoe sole crumb which seamlessly integrates into the shoe sole manufacturing process

These ventures are united by a common goal: impacting communities and wildlife across Australia in ways that can be seen, measured, and felt.

“Ultimately, we’d like to showcase tangible numbers of waste diverted, CO2 avoided, money raised and projects completed,” said Garrick.

LG’s Role in Accelerating Conservation Startup Growth

As a partner, LG plays an active role throughout the program, accelerating startups with opportunities for visibility, access to networking, and an end of the road “Life’s Good” Award that grants the winning startup $5,000. Alongside this, each Hatch team receives $2,000 in equity-free seed funding, and an LG product pack valued at $3,000.

This collaborative approach has already delivered real outcomes for alumni. Previous Hatch participants like Albon, 2025 “Life’s Good” Award Winner, have grown and continued to scale their algae-based wastewater treatments, secured new partnerships and, in some cases, unlocked investment following increased exposure and engagement.

“Our role is to help these startups access the visibility, partnerships and networks required to grow,” said Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics Australia. “By continuing our partnership with Taronga, we aim to support their path to scale.”

Innovation to create a Better Life for All

LG’s sponsorship of Hatch reflects its broader ESG commitment to supporting innovation that protects the planet while improving everyday life. From circular production to energy-efficient home appliances, LG continues to rethink processes and technology to build safe, sustainable, and accessible environments where people live, work, and connect.

By partnering with Taronga for the second consecutive year, LG extends this focus on sustainability into conservation, helping to ensure that new ideas don’t remain as concepts, and instead, become solutions embedded in everyday life.

As Hatch continues to grow, the ambition is clear: expand the program’s reach, deepen its impact on real lives, and build a strong alumni network of innovators shaping the future of conservation.

For LG, the partnership represents a long-term investment in innovation with purpose - supporting the next generation of solutions that will help create a better future for people and the planet.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.lg.com/global/newsroom for the latest news.

About Hatch and Taronga Conservation Society Australia

Hatch is a 14-week accelerator program run by Taronga Conservation Society Australia, designed to support eco-entrepreneurs in turning innovative ideas into scalable, impactful businesses. The program brings together founders, experts and partners to drive conservation innovation across Australia and beyond.

Media Contacts:

Australia Comms Team

E. auscomms@lge.com



Paula Restrepo

Senior Communications Manager

E. Paula.Restrepo@lge.com

M. +61 458.302.745



Sophie Liu

Communications Specialist

E. Sophie.Liu@lge.com