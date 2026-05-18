LG ELECTRONICS RENEWS MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA PARTNERSHIP TO POWER THE NEXT GENERATION KITCHEN

News Summary



· LG Electronics Australia has returned as a partner of MasterChef Australia in 2026 following strong results in 2025.

· The 2025 partnership reached up to 10.93 million1 Australians and contributed to increases in brand consideration, trust and purchase intent2.

· In 2026, LG will expand integration across kitchen and cleaning Home Solutions, showcasing its premium home appliance portfolio.

· MasterChef judge Andy Allen joins LG as brand ambassador to create content and inspire Australians at home.

SYDNEY, Australia, 19 May 2026 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has renewed its partnership with MasterChef Australia for a second year in 2026, building on a strong audience reach, brand uplift and sales momentum achieved during the 2025 season.

The renewed partnership supports LG’s strategy to strengthen its position as a leading brand in the home appliance category by bringing its premium kitchen and home innovation use closer to millions of Australians through one of the country’s most recognised cooking programs.



Proven results from 2025 partnership



LG’s first year partnership with MasterChef in 2025 reached up to 10.93 million1 Australians and delivered measurable commercial and brand outcomes.



The campaign contributed to an approximate 5% increase in brand consideration, extending LG’s led by +20-point versus key competitors, a 10% increase in perception of LG as a trusted brand, and an 11% increase in perception of LG delivering good value2.



The campaign also strengthened purchase intent, with up to 81% of viewers considering purchasing an LG home appliance2.



Tamar Hovagimian, Director of National Advertising Partnerships, Paramount Australia said: “We’re thrilled to welcome LG back into the MasterChef kitchen this year. After last year’s outstanding results, we’re incredibly proud to continue evolving our partnership, this time with the expertise of MasterChef Judge Andy Allen. MasterChef has always been about sparking a genuine passion for cooking, and LG is the perfect partner to help us inspire both our contestants and audiences. Through this 360 partnership, we’re empowering people to create, experiment, and elevate their cooking, whether in the MasterChef kitchen or at home.”



The partnership also supported sales growth for newly launched products, including LG’s InstaView refrigerators and ovens.



Expanded 2026 integration across categories



In 2026, LG will expand its integration across both kitchen and cleaning categories, reinforcing the breadth of its home appliance portfolio.



LG’s 642L French Door Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door and 76L InstaView Series 9 Full Steam Oven will feature across the competition, supporting contestants through a range of cooking challenges.



LG’s kitchen appliance integration reflects the company’s focus on intuitive, human-centred innovation designed to simplify everyday life and reduce the mental load at home.



National consumer promotion and ambassador partnership



LG will run a national consumer promotion throughout the season, giving viewers the opportunity to enter and win $10,000 worth of LG appliances, with the winner to be announced in August 2026.



As part of the expanded partnership, MasterChef judge Andy Allen will join LG as a brand ambassador, creating exclusive recipes, content and inspiration for Australian households.



“Cooking has always been about more than what ends up on the plate: it’s about bringing people together. But the reality is, life gets busy, and anything that makes time in the kitchen easier without compromising quality is a win. What I love about LG’s approach is that their technology works quietly in the background, helping take the pressure out of everyday moments, whether that’s getting dinner on the table midweek or hosting family and friends on the weekend. It means people can spend less time worrying about the process and more time enjoying the experience,” said Allen.



Inside the tech behind MasterChef Australia’s kitchen



This season, LG’s hero appliances—including the LG 642L French Door Fridge with LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door and the LG 76L LG’s InstaView Series 9 Full Steam Oven, will feature in some of the most demanding moments inside Australia’s most famous kitchen.



Designed to work quietly in the background, LG appliances are built to help Australians spend less time managing the home and more time enjoying it. Whether it’s making school lunches in a rush, preparing for guests, or figuring out dinner after a long day, LG’s InstaView fridge helps reduce the small daily decisions that add to the mental load. With two quick knocks, users can see inside without opening the door, helping save time while keeping food fresher for longer. Features like built-in Craft Ice, chilled filtered water and generous storage make everyday routines and entertaining easier.



Meanwhile, LG’s InstaView Full Steam Oven is designed to take pressure out of mealtimes. Combining multiple cooking functions in one appliance—including steaming, air frying and convection cooking—it helps busy households cook faster, smarter and with less guesswork. EasyClean helps cut down time spent scrubbing, while InstaView allows users to check on meals without interrupting the cooking process.



Features including Blue EasyClean, using steam power to help clean the oven in just 10 minutes, and AI Wash3 using sensor detecting soil in fabrics and choosing the right laundry setting will be introduced by Andy Allen and Maree Allen. Andy and his mum will feature in exclusive campaign content across TV, digital and social channels, helping bring to life LG’s belief in human-centred innovation and smarter home solutions designed to reduce the load at home.



Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics Australia, said “Australians are increasingly looking for appliances that work quietly in the background and simplify everyday life. MasterChef has become one of the most influential cultural moments in Australian homes—sparking inspiration, aspiration and, increasingly, action.”



“Our partnership has shown us that when Australians see premium appliances in action, they start imagining what’s possible in their own homes. At LG, we design appliances to work quietly in the background—removing small daily decisions, reducing chores load and giving people back time and headspace. That’s why we’re excited to return to MasterChef for a second year and continue inspiring Australians with smarter kitchen and home solutions,” added Tweedie.



Together, the appliances and entertaining usage examples reflect LG’s focus on human-centred innovation: technology designed not to add complexity, but to quietly remove it.



Throughout the season, viewers will also have the chance to enter to win $10,000 worth of LG appliances, with the competition running for the duration of the show and the winner to be announced in August4.



MasterChef Australia airs Sundays at 7pm and Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm. Watch and stream free on 10.



1 OzTAM Audience Measurement

2 Lucid and Edentify MasterChef Australia Sponsorship Effectiveness Study 2025

3 AI sensing on select models and cycles, for loads under 3kg only. Results vary by fabric type and load. Refer to care label.

4 Competition period: 12:01am (Sydney time) on 19/04/2026 to 11:59pm (Sydney time)/ 09/08/2026. To enter, tell us in 25 words or less why life’s good at home. Judging will take place on 11th August 2026. Participants who receive the Prize will be the best entry submitted during the Promotion Period as judged by the judging panel on the basis of creative skill and merit. Visit www.lg.com/au/masterchef to enter and for full terms and conditions (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Competition). Chance plays no part in determining the winner. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company



The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG Electronics Australia, https://www.lg.com/au/about-lg/press-and-media/ or visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ for more LG global news.



Media Contacts:

Australia Comms Team

E. auscomms@lge.com





Paula Restrepo

Senior Communications Manager

E. Paula.Restrepo@lge.com

M. +61 458.302.745





Sophie Liu

Communications Executive

E. Sophie.Liu@lge.com



