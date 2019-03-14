UPGRADE YOUR ENTERTAINMENT IN 2019: LG INTRODUCES NEW RANGE OF TVS DESIGNED TO ENRICH THE HOME VIEWING EXPERIENCE

SYDNEY, 14 March 2019 - LG Electronics Australia (LG) today unveiled the company’s 2019 television range with intelligent upgrades, larger screen sizes and easier access to content consumers know and love. Leading the line-up is the much-anticipated LG 88-inch 8K Z9 OLED TV, which will deliver an in-home viewing experience like no other.

Dawn of the 8K era for LG*

Powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor, the LG 88-inch 8K Z9 OLED TV combines 8K 6 step up-scaling and noise reduction to create a hyper realistic, sharp, vivid and detailed picture in 4K. In addition, the Alpha 9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor powers the company’s 2019 75-inch 8K LED/LCD TV. Furthermore, HDMI 2.1 allows delivery of smoother and clearer motion through high frame rate (HFR). The first 8K TVs will land in Australian retailers in the second half of 2019.

2019 LG OLED TVs incorporate intelligent updates people will love

Ahead of the LG 88-inch 8K Z9 OLED TV launching in the Australian market, the company will welcome three new LG AI ThinQ® OLED TV models to the range. Available in sizes from 55 to 77- inches, the line-up comes in varying form factors including Picture-on-Wall W9 Wallpaper TV (model 77/65W9), Picture-on-Glass E9 OLED TV (model 65/55E9) and Cinema Screen C9 OLED TV (model 77/65/55C9) with the added benefit of ultra-thin bezels to enhance the overall look.

“We’re continuing to push boundaries with our roster of home entertainment products in 2019 by introducing bigger, better and smarter TVs than our previous range. More and more Australians are falling in love with LG OLED TVs – their perfect blacks and stunning visual experience – and this year with the added AI benefits embedded in these models viewers will truly get the best visual experience that LG has to offer,” said Angus Jones, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia.

“We wowed visitors at CES this year with the LG SIGNATURE OLED R and its impressive rollable design. It’s an incredible product that truly redefines the TV viewing experience and further demonstrates our engineering capabilities at LG.”

“While the LG OLED R TV will be available outside Australia soon, we are still assessing interest from Australian retailers,” he added. “In the meantime, we are excited to bring Australian consumers the new range of OLED TVs in a variety of sizes and price points, matched with a game-changer Alpha 9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor.”

Our most advanced processor to date, the Alpha 9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor offers enhanced picture and sound experience. Developed with Artificial Intelligence, LG’s deep learning technology optimises the viewing experience based on both the source content and the context in which it is being viewed. The processor will identify the quality of the source material and produce the best possible audio-visual experience such as, clearer speech for the ultimate upgrade in home entertainment.

Furthermore, LG continues to bring the best of what Hollywood technology offers in to the home, integrating 4K Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos®, giving viewers an incredibly immersive home entertainment experience.

The LG SUPER UHD range is an upgrade for watching all the big games at home

The 2019 LG AI ThinQ™ SUPER UHD TV range, the company’s premium LED/LCD TV line-up, boasts larger screen sizes and continues to gather groups around the screen to catch the big game – no matter the code!

Available in sizes from 49 to 86 -inches and coming in a sleek form factor with ultra-thin bezels, the three models in the 2019 range include the SM94 (86/75/65); SM86 (75/65/55) and SM81(65/55/49) and are all equipped with Nano Cell technology.

With the 2019 LG SUPER UHD range, viewers will experience stunning colour and smooth fast-moving images at wide viewing angles. Other features include, Full Array Dimming and Full Array Dimming Pro** to produce deeper blacks; Dolby Vision™ and Atmos® integration for a more realistic and immersive audio-visual experience and the Alpha 7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor, which super-charges the overall experience to offer viewers a great seat in house when watching the big game.

New selection of voice assistant integration across the 4K LG OLED, SUPER UHD and UHD Range

LG has yet again improved its AI ThinQ™ ecosystem within its 2019 TV range, offering consumers the ability to access the power of Google Assistant™ and Amazon Alexa (when available) via the LG Magic Remote or compatible smart device***.

LG AI ThinQ™ provides users with conversational voice recognition that understands context and an easy-to-navigate Home Dashboard to view other smart home devices on the TV.

Furthermore, coming later this year 2019 LG TVs will also receive a software upgrade to support Apple AirPlay 2 for easy streaming of video and audio content and Apple Home Kit for connectivity to Apple’s smart home products. 2019 LG TV owners can also expect to receive a firmware update that will add Amazon Alexa support to complement Google Assistant. This integration makes LG the only TV brand to talk directly to both leading AI platforms without the need for additional hardware.

Select 2019 AI ThinQ™ OLED and SUPER UHD models will support HDMI 2.1 for viewing 4K content at a high frame rate of 120 frames per second. As well as, (4K HFR), Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC).

2019 LG webOS 4.5 and Magic Remote provide users with even simpler access to content

The 2019 webOS ribbon of applications on LG models is even easier to use. Users can simply hover the LG Magic Remote cursor over an application and thumbnails from when the application was last used will appear, which makes it easier for consumers to pick up on where they left off. For example, with one click of a button the TV user will be able start up their Netflix content again from where they last watched.

In addition, only in Australia, LG has worked with a metadata service to provide LG webOS users with extra detail and the latest information on the content they are viewing.

The suite of LG AI ThinQ™ OLED, SUPER UHD and UHD TVs will begin rolling out to retailers across Australia starting from April 2019.

For more details on the 2019 range of TV products please refer to the Fact Sheet below or visit http://www.lg.com/au/tvs/all-tvs

TV Pricing & Availability Range Model Code RRP Availability OLED OLED77W9PTA.AAU $ 19,999 April OLED OLED65W9PTA.AAU $ 9,999 May OLED OLED65E9PTA.AAU $ 7,099 April OLED OLED55E9PTA.AAU $ 4,299 April OLED OLED77C9PTA.AAU $ 15,999 April OLED OLED65C9PTA.AAU $ 6,399 March OLED OLED55C9PTA.AAU $ 3,899 March SUPER UHD 86SM9400PTA.AAU $ 10,999 July SUPER UHD 75SM9400PTA.AAU $ 7,899 May SUPER UHD 65SM9450PTA.AAU $ 5,399 April SUPERUHD 75SM8600PTA.AAU $ 5,299 April SUPER UHD 65SM8600PTA.AAU $ 3,599 April SUPER UHD 55SM8600PTA.AAU $ 2,499 April SUPER UHD 65SM8100PTA.AAU $ 2,999 April SUPER UHD 55SM8100PTA.AAU $ 2,199 April SUPER UHD 49SM8100PTA.AAU $ 1,999 April UHD 86UM7600PTA.AAU $ 7,999 May UHD 82UM7600PTA.AAU $ 5,499 July UHD 75UM7600PTA.AAU $ 3,699 July UHD 65UM7600PTA.AAU $ 2,399 April UHD 55UM7600PTA.AAU $ 1,799 April UHD 50UM7600PTA.AAU $ 1,599 April UHD 43UM7600PTA.AAU $ 1,299 April UHD 70UM7300PTA.AAU $ 3,099 April

Disclaimers:

* SD, HD and 4K UHD content upscaled to near 8K (7,680 x 4320 pixels) resolution. Native 8K content is currently not available in Australia. Compatibility with future 8K Standards not guaranteed and may require the purchase of additional peripheral devices.

** Full Array Dimming feature available on SM90 Super UHD model and Full Array Dimming Pro on the SM99 and SM94 Super UHD models.

***Internet connection and subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content features and AI ThinQ™ services will vary from time to time without notice. Video resolution will vary based on internet speed. Check your content and internet provider for full details. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG is comprised of five companies ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business ― and is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices in addition to premium LG SIGNATURE products and ThinQ™ featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest news and information on LG Electronics, visit

www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global leader in television, audio video systems, monitors, projectors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive webOS operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs featuring Nano Cell™ display technology. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

Notes to Editors:

FACT SHEET

Magic Remote– LG continues to deliver a seamless and easy to use TV viewing experience

In 2019 the LG Magic Remote will continue to control webOS Smart TV to easily access Stan, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by simply clicking and scrolling. Voice recognition is activated through the microphone button to control LG AI ThinQ®, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa through a dedicated key.

LG AI ThinQ™ Technology – Creating more intelligent viewing experiences at home with Google Assistant

With NLP, if users speak naturally, the TV can understand intentions and the context of the questions. LG AI ThinQ® can understand a diverse range of natural expressions like: “Volume up”, “Raise up the Volume”, “Make the TV louder”, “Sound is too quiet” and more. LG AI ThinQ® listens to natural language and increases its understanding of new expressions.

LG AI ThinQ® also marks a paradigm shift in terms of using instruction manuals. Users learning how to use their TVs will not have to resort to an instruction manual. Instead, the user can access the built-in user guide using their voice. With LG’s proprietary AI ThinQ® users can immediately detect media, gaming and audio devices. Users can switch picture mode (“Change to Cinema Mode”) or turn the TV off at set times.

To sum up, the TVs deliver an intuitive AI experience that uses natural language commands to control TV functions and settings and seamlessly find and play content. As well, LG AI ThinQ® TVs will eventually learn to connect and control other compatible smart home devices.

Furthermore, LG AI ThinQ® TVs combined with Google Assistant brings new levels of convenience and control to the user. With the integration, the Google Assistant, can help manage daily tasks, access information, control compatible smart home devices including lighting, appliances and much more.

LG AI ThinQ® TVs can perform hundreds of voice commands utilising the company’s own open smart platform and the Google Assistant.

LG OLED TVs – World leaders in the OLED TV market

Through the elimination of a backlight, each pixel in an LG OLED TV has the ability to turn on and off creating a perfect black screen and producing vivid, life-like images comprising of more than one billion colours. This creates contrast on the screen at its finest detail.

In 2019, these models help bring the visual effect to life through 4K Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos and the new second-generation Alpha 9 Intelligent Processor, for a truly premium home entertainment experience.

LG 4K Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision™ – Integration of technologies that have been making an impact on Hollywood content in recent years

2019 LG OLED and SUPER UHD TVs continue to feature 4K Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision™, which promises a premium cinematic experience at home with all models supporting Dolby Vision™ and HDR10.

Dolby Vision™ is a premium, proprietary version of HDR. Dolby works directly with film makers at major Hollywood studios to create superior HDR video masters of blockbuster movies. All HDR masters contain something called metadata, information encoded into the signal that dictates the colour and brightness. Dolby Vision™ utilises dynamic metadata, which sets individual colour and brightness levels frame by frame. This results in a more accurate representation of how the image should look.

Dolby Vision™ HDR effectively re-masters your movie, scene by scene, adjusting it to achieve the cinematic vision of the director.

In addition, LG OLED and SUPER UHD TVs in 2019 support Dolby Atmos sound. Dolby Atmos technology creates a powerfully moving entertainment experience by isolating the relative location of each sound to generate rich and multi-dimensional audio.

Alpha 9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor and HDMI 2.1 – A smart vision and sound experience catered to the viewer

LG’s newest Alpha 9 Intelligent Processor in 2019 LG TVs provides true-to-life images with incredibly rich colours, sharpness, and depth for more realism. A core innovation of the processor is the four-step process of noise reduction. The algorithm allows for greater clarity of images affected by distracting artefacts for more effective rendering of smooth gradations.

The AI Brightness Feature can adjust the HDR image tone mapping and brightness to account for the viewing environment as measured by the TV’s ambient light sensor.

HDR material is finely adjusted so that dark scenes have enhanced detail in when viewed in a bright room.

The Alpha 9 Intelligent Processor also improves colour performance with advanced Look Up Table (LUT) mapping capabilities that bring colours closer to the original content.

The Alpha 9 Intelligent Processor also makes its processing power apparent with upgraded sound capabilities; optimisation based on what is being watched to make voices clearer in movies, dramas and news broadcasts for example. An intelligent algorithm can boost the sound quality of stereo, using it to create virtual 5.1 surround sound. The TVs are able to intelligently optimise the sound settings for their positioning and also feature Dolby Atmos, which delivers realistic, immersive soundscapes.

Through the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports, all 2019 OLED TVs and selected SUPER UHD TVs with LG AI ThinQ® will support High Frame Rate (HFR). The result is smoother and clearer motion at 120 frames per second for improved rendering of fast-action content such as sports and action movies. This allows support for enhanced audio return channel (eARC) enabling home theatre enthusiasts to seamlessly utilise HDMI connectivity and enjoy quality audio formats with detail and depth.

An excellent option for gamers, the new 2019 OLED TVs are compatible with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) as well as Automatic Low Latency mode (ALLM) which helps deliver a clean image, with minimal tearing.

LG SUPER UHD TVs– Wide viewing angles and improvement in deeper blacks

In combination with Nano Cell Technology with IPS and Full Array Dimming backlighting on selected models, LG AI-enabled SUPER UHD TVs offer advanced LED/ LCD picture quality with deeper blacks, enhanced image rendering, improved shadow details and accurate colours with wide viewing angles.

Nano Cell Technology – Vivid and eye-catching colour even at wide viewing angles

Nano Cell technology with IPS was introduced in the LG SUPER UHD TVs in 2017. The technology employs nano meter-sized particles that absorb unwanted light wavelengths and enhance the purity of the red and green colours displayed on the screen to create purer and cleaner colours. The result is an enhanced picture with accurate colour reproduction.

The use of Nano Cell Technology in the LG IPS panel enables this broad spectrum of colour to be seen at wide viewing angles (even as far as 60-degress).

Full Array Dimming– Deeper blacks created in LED/LCD panels

Full Array Dimming in selected 2019 LG SUPER UHD TV models actively dims the backlight on your TV, dramatically improving black levels for increased contrast and a more immersive experience. The benefit of Full Array Dimming is that bright parts of an HDR image can be brighter while dark parts are darker, which results in better contrast and clarity.

Alpha7 Gen 2 – Intelligent processor that enhances the visual experience

Nano Cell Technology results in incredibly vibrant colours and dramatically improved blacks. All of this is super-charged by the new Quad-core Alpha 7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor, in selected LG SUPER UHD models.

LG UHD TVs – 4K Smart TV viewing experience

The LG UM 76/3 UHD/4K AI ThinQ™ TV range is packaged with webOS4.5 Smart TV for viewers to access and stream 4K shows on Netflix, Stan or Amazon Prime Video in 4K Ultra High Definition for a seamless and breathtaking viewing experience*. With the integration of DTS Virtual: X users will experience surround sound-like audio.

The model boasts eight sizes ranges from 43 to 86-inches.

*Streaming services provides content in SD, HD and 4K Ultra HD. Membership and minimum steady internet connection speeds required to stream 4K Ultra HD content, otherwise content will be downscaled to either HD or SD quality based on the available bandwidth. Please check with your internet service provider to confirm the bandwidth speed for your connection. Internet connection required data usage and subscription charges may apply. Contents and features will vary from time to time without notice.