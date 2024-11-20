We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*Product featured in image may vary from actual product. Please refer to product image gallery above.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Dry
No
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Product Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
No
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Load Sensing
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TrueSteam
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 702
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
58.0
-
Box Weight (kg)
61.0
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
9 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Dry Level
3 Levels
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091806697
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
-
Rack Assembly
Yes
-
Stacking Braket
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)
