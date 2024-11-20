We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg Series 5 Front Load Washer - Steam
*For Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite, Pollen Allergen, Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Door will remain locked if water temperature is above 40°C or the water level is high.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
10
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
10
PROGRAMS
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Quick 30 (2kg)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
White
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Product Type
Front Load Washer
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour + 8 years on Inverter Direct-Drive Motor (parts only).
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifter
Yes
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
4½ Star
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
4½ Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C01909
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Spin
1400RPM
-
Temp.
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Tub Clean
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098740277
