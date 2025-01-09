We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Laundry Ideas: Master Wash Days with LG Smart Dryers
Transform your laundry with Wi-Fi dryers featuring remote control and AI technology for ultimate convenience. Discover LG’s smart laundry ideas!
Experience the future of laundry at your fingertips with smart dryers that you can control directly from your smartphone. 1 Say goodbye to the days of tedious laundry chores and embrace a new era of convenience and efficiency! In this article, we'll explore how smart laundry technology will transform your routine, simplifying every aspect with intuitive functions and AI technology. Get ready to streamline your laundry experience like never before!
What this article will cover:
- What smart dryers do and how they can enhance your laundry routine
- Innovative smart dryer features powered by AI
- LG’s top picks for smart dryers
What are Smart Dryers and What Can They do?
Conveniently synchronised with ThinQ®, LG’s smart dryers harness Wi-Fi connectivity to enhance your laundry routine’s convenience and efficiency. 1 With smart technology, you can remotely control your dryer using your compatible smartphone or other compatible devices, eliminating the need for constant trips to the laundry room. Explore the innovative features of LG’s Wi-Fi-enabled smart dryers:
Remote Monitoring: Monitor your drying cycles from anywhere, whether you're at home, work, or on the go. Receive alerts when your clothes are dry, allowing you to attend to them promptly.
Seamless Integration with Smart Homes: Seamlessly integrate your smart dryer into your connected home ecosystem, making it compatible with virtual assistants like Google Assistant. Enjoy hands-free operation through simple voice commands.
Smart Pairing: Your dryer can receive cycle information from your LG washer (Wi-Fi) and automatically select the right drying cycle for your clothes.
How Do You Connect Your Smart Dryer to the LG ThinQ® App?
Elevate your laundry experience by connecting your smart dryer to the LG ThinQ® App. Follow these simple steps to get started:
1. Connect to Wi-Fi: Ensure your smartphone is connected to the Wi-Fi network you want to use for your smart dryer.
2. Open the ThinQ® App: Launch the LG ThinQ® App on your compatible smartphone or other device.
3. Add Your Smart Dryer:
You can connect your device manually to Wi-Fi or by using the QR code located on the model and serial number tag.
o Connect your dryer to your Wi-Fi network by using the QR code:
Ensure the app has permission to use your phone camera.
Locate the model and serial number tag on your dryer to find the QR code.
From the ThinQ® app dashboard, tap "Add a device" and then tap "Scan QR."
o If your dryer doesn’t have a QR code or you cannot locate it:
Tap on the "Add Device" option within the app.
Choose "Dryer" from the list of available devices.
Move closer to your dryer and follow the on-screen instructions.
Press and hold down the Wi-Fi enabling button on your dryer for more than 3 seconds. Ensure the Wi-Fi icon or LED light is blinking to indicate it's switched on.
Once Wi-Fi is enabled, tap the "Done" button on the app.
4. Set Up Your Network:
o Tap on the settings icon and navigate to the Wi-Fi settings on your smartphone or device.
o Look for a Wi-Fi network with the name @LG_Smart_Dryer_XXXX (with four characters or numbers at the end). Enter the last four characters or numbers of the network name twice as the password.
o Go back to the LG ThinQ ® App and access the network settings screen.
o Choose your Wi-Fi network from the list of available options.
o Tap "Done" to complete the setup process.
5. View Your Dryer: Your smart dryer will now appear on the home screen of the LG ThinQ ® App, allowing you to monitor and control it remotely with ease.
Smart Dryers: LG’s Top Pick
Welcome to a world where performance meets efficiency and care meets convenience. LG’s top picks in smart dryers offer convenient, even, and optimal drying.
LG’s smart dryers, seamlessly integrate with your smart home ecosystem through ThinQ® technology. From setting the proper drying cycle to downloading new programs, your dryer just got smarter. With Wi-Fi connectivity, interaction and access to the latest LG innovations are effortless.
Product Highlights:
- Energy Efficiency: Boasting up to 10 Star Energy Rating, LG heat pump dryers use heat pump technology to help recycle heat and reduce energy consumption.
- Smart Features: Equipped with LG ThinQ® technology, allowing remote control and monitoring via your compatible smartphone or device. 1
- Allergy Care™: Some models include a special cycle designed to help reduce exposure to allergens, ideal for those with sensitive skin. 2
- Sensor Dry: Automatically adjusts drying time based on the heat exchange, moisture levels and air temperature, to help preventoverdrying .
- Large Capacity: Up to 10kg capacity, perfect for handling large loads in busy households.
Please refer to the specific model product page for product features and functions availabilities.
The Future of Fabric Care: AI Drying Technology by LG
Photo by Dan Gold | Unsplash
Soon, gone will be the days of guesswork when it comes to selecting the right drying cycles for your laundry. LG is refining fabric care with its ulatest smart dryers, featuring AI drying technology designed to ensure optimal drying outcomes and help prolong garment longevity.
This innovative AI-powered cycle utilises advanced algorithms to help optimise drying time during the cycle based on the humidity and temperature of the dryer, which can help save energy and time for efficient results. 3 With the Smart Diagnosis™ feature, users can take advantage of additional dry programmes such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, and Lingerie, helping to minimise wrinkles and enhance garment care.
From automatic temperature adjustments to optimised drying times, AI drying seamlessly adapts to the changing conditions of your laundry, delivering care with each cycle. Bid farewell to concerns about over-drying or under-drying—AI drying delivers impeccable results with every load.
Stay tuned for future innovations as LG continues to deliver innovative fabric care with new solutions on the horizon!
Experience the future of laundry with LG’s smart cloth dryers today.
1 LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data and home Wi-Fi connection. Refer to lg.com.au/lg-thinq for details.
2 Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite, and Antiviral activity. The results may be different depending on the environment.
3 Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may be different depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels.