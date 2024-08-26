We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Home Ideas: Best LG Tech for Home Automation
Smart homes are revolutionising our daily lives by automating and optimising tasks through advanced technology. This shift means more convenience and smarter energy use in our homes. Leading this revolution is LG, offering a comprehensive range of smart devices that have been designed to elevate entertainment, streamline kitchen activities, and enhance productivity in home offices. Our intelligent solutions are meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse needs of modern lifestyles, making everyday tasks not only simpler but also more enjoyable. Let's delve deeper into how smart technology is reshaping our homes and how LG is spearheading this exciting evolution!
Smart Living Room: Elevating Entertainment with LG
The living room has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to cutting-edge technology that enhances relaxation and TV viewing experiences like never before. LG is at the heart of this change, offering sleek gadgets like the LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV and the LG G Series Sound Bar SG10TY. Together, these products create a captivating cinematic experience right in your living room, boasting exceptional sound and picture quality that rival those of a mini movie theatre.
77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
Experience cinematic brilliance with the 77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV, featuring the advanced alpha 11 AI Processor 4K for enhanced graphics and faster processing. This TV dazzles with Brightness Booster Max, which dramatically increases brightness1, and SELF LIT OLED technology for deep blacks and vibrant colours. Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE™ ensure movies look exactly as the director intended, while Dolby Atmos delivers immersive sound. Its sleek One Wall Design allows for a near-seamless installation. AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro adjust the display and audio to suit your room, making every viewing a personalised experience. It's also gaming-ready with a 1ms response time and compatibility with NVIDA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. The webOS 24 platform offers easy access to streaming services, and with ThinQ AI, Chromecast built-in, and Apple Airplay compatibility, integrating into your smart home has never been easier2.
LG G Series Sound Bar SG10TY
The LG G Series Sound Bar SG10TY is meticulously designed to complement the LG OLED evo G Series TV, and brings an unparalleled, multidimensional audio experience with its Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® capabilities. Supporting various audio formats, including High-Resolution Audio up to 24bit/96kHz, it ensures seamless integration with your entertainment setup through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI ARC/eARC, and Optical Input connectivity. It also features a wireless active subwoofer, delivering a powerful 420W total output. With its sleek design, easy setup, and compatibility with leading smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2, the LG SG10TY Soundbar enhances the cinematic experience of the LG OLED evo G Series TV2.
Smart Kitchen: Revolutionising Cooking, Refrigeration, and Cleaning with LG
The kitchen, often deemed the heart of every home, has undergone a remarkable smart upgrade, catering to the efficiency and demands of modern lifestyles. A diverse array of LG smart kitchen appliances is now available to elevate cooking, food storage, and cleaning processes. Key among these are LG 637L French Door Fridge Freezer and the LG 15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher. These products not only have clever and exciting features but also impart a touch of contemporary design to your culinary space.
LG 637L French Door Fridge Freezer
The LG 637L French Door Fridge Freezer GF-L700MBL combines style with cutting-edge technology, enhancing kitchen functionality with its sleek flat door design and pocket handle that adds a contemporary touch. This model features a UVnano® Water Dispenser with a built-in UV LED light that reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle, cleaning the inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour1. The Inverter Linear Compressor is not only efficient but also quiet, backed by a 10-year parts warranty, guaranteeing long-lasting performance. The fridge is built with LG ThinQ® functionality for smart control2, allowing you to adjust settings and receive notifications on your smartphone2. Additionally, the Slim SpacePlus® Ice System is integrated into the door, freeing up more space for storage inside the fridge. This model is available in Matte Black, Stainless Finish, and Essence Matte White, offering both functionality and elegance to fit any kitchen decor.
LG 15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher
Enhance your kitchen with the LG 15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher XD3A15MB, combining understated elegance and advanced cleaning technology. This sleek appliance features a minimalist exterior and a discreet Micro LED display, blending seamlessly into any modern kitchen. Equipped with QuadWash® technology, it uses four rotating blades and oscillating nozzles to clean dishes from multiple angles, ensuring a thorough wash. It offers a Turbo Cycle for quick washes and a Dual Zone Wash to handle delicate items and heavily soiled pots simultaneously. The LG Direct Drive Motor ensures quiet and efficient operation. Additional features like Auto Open Dry aids in better drying by allowing steam to escape, and the adjustable EasyRack Plus® system accommodates various dish sizes. With ThinQ® connectivity4, you can download custom wash cycles, monitor diagnostics, and receive maintenance reminders, making it a smart and versatile addition to any home.
Smart Home Office: Elevating Productivity and Connectivity with LG
The transition to remote work and digital living underscores the importance of a home office that promotes productivity and connectivity. LG answers this demand with innovative solutions designed to elevate the home office into a hub of efficiency and creativity. The LG gram 17” laptop and the LG 34'' 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD Monitor are crafted for today's professionals, creators, and students, combining high performance with sleek design.
LG gram 17” laptop
Experience top-tier performance with the LG gram 17” laptop, designed for both power and portability. This model features a stunning 17" 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) anti-glare IPS display that covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut for vivid, true-to-life visuals. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor and equipped with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, it handles multitasking effortlessly. Weighing just 1,350g and sporting a sleek design, it's perfect for on-the-go use. Dolby Atmos delivers immersive 360-degree sound, enhancing your audio experience. The LG gram Link allows seamless connection to up to 10 devices, and the 77Wh battery ensures prolonged use. Running Windows 11, this laptop offers a smooth, intuitive interface with the latest features.
34'' UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor
The LG 34'' UltraWide QHD Curved Monitor enhances productivity and viewing pleasure with its expansive 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display featuring a 1800R curvature and 99% sRGB coverage under HDR10 for vibrant and precise colours. Key functionalities include USB Type-C™ with 65W power delivery, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity options, and multiple USB 3.0 ports. Ergonomically designed, it offers an adjustable stand for comfort, a Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology for eye protection, and a Picture By Picture (PBP) feature for efficient multitasking. This monitor suits professionals seeking a broad workspace and vivid display, as well as gamers and media enthusiasts looking for an immersive experience.
In the dynamic realm of smart home technology, LG distinguishes itself by simplifying and enhancing everyday life with innovative gadgets. LG’s smart devices, perfect for every room in your home, bring convenience, efficiency, and smart connectivity right to your doorstep. LG leads with quality, performance, and designs that focus on your needs, ensuring your home stays ahead with the latest tech. Ready to streamline your life and elevate your connectivity? Visit the LG website to see how our smart technology can transform your home.
1Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement.
2Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.
3Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
4LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.