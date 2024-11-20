We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE partners
with James Suckling,
one of the
world's
most powerful wine critics
Collaboration to Highlight the Global Launch of
LG SIGNATURE's New Wine Cellar
Acclaimed as "one of the world's most powerful wine critics" by Forbes, James Suckling is now the ambassador for the newly launched LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. Suckling, who has international recognition as a top wine critic, is the perfect spokesperson to present the new wine cellar on a global level.
The CEO and editor of JamesSuckling.com, a respected online resource for wine ratings and industry news, Suckling began his career in the wine industry in 1981, joining The Wine Spectator as an assistant editor. He went on to become the publication's senior editor and European bureau chief, roles he held for almost 30 years.
Suckling will work alongside LG SIGNATURE, sharing his knowledge and passion for wine and highlighting the innovative features and technologies that make the new product suited to preserving and aging wine.
"It is an honour and a pleasure to be working with LG SIGNATURE," said Suckling. "I have always had amazing experiences with the brand's premium products, and the new wine cellar is no exception. Its cutting-edge technologies protect and preserve wine, while its convenient features and timeless design bring value and style that one can't help but savour."
The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar boasts innovative, user-friendly features designed to make consumers' lives easier and exclusive technologies that create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage.
Holding up to 65 bottles, the new wine cellar leverages LG Temperature Control and Inverter Linear Compressor to keep temperature fluctuations, ensuring the stable conditions necessary to preserve the flavour and texture of wine. At the same time, Humidity control preserves wine flavour and label quality by keeping the air inside at an ideal humidity level.
And, thanks to the wine cellar's Multi Temperature Control, users can store several of their favourite wines at the same time – each in the exact climate-controlled conditions required.
The new model comes with InstaView®, making it possible to see inside simply by knocking twice on the door. On top of that, the black mirror-coated glass door of the InstaView® blocks outside heat and ultraviolet light to ensure wines distinctive flavour profiles are locked in and protected.
Thanks to the optimal preservation technology, LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is the best option available for storing wine at home. Experience the best wine tasting!