21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

front view
Clear Image Quality for Diagnostic Review1

Clear Image Quality for Diagnostic Review

Accuracy

21.3-inch 3MP IPS Display
Easy Calibration with Front Sensor

Efficiency

Focus View
5 Hot Keys & Lighting

Comfort

Daisy Chain

Accurate Imaging

Integrated Front Sensor

The integrated Front Sensor enables calibration ​without the need for additional measuring equipment. It helps improve the quality and consistency of medical images displayed on screen by assisting to maintain accurate values.
multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 3mp and of 2mp.
Multi-resolution Mode

Compatible with a Variety of Devices

Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, with differing resolutions. Multi-resolution Mode adjusts the resolution of the monitor to suit the connected device.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope.

Realistic Colour Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 21HQ513D Diagnostic Monitor reproduces high quality detail and colour, similarly to that viewable under a microscope.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

presence sensor detecting the motion of the user and having the screen turned off automatically when no motion.

Presence Sensor

The Presence Sensor on the 21HQ513D diagnostic monitor automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected. Offering more security against exposing patient information and other sensitive data.

focus view offering for users to review a specific part of imaging.

Focus View

The LG 21HQ513D includes Focus View Mode which lets the user review a specific part of the medical image more closely.
This allows professionals to focus fully on the important part of the image to help achieve a more accurate and efficient diagnosis.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Down Lighting & Wall Lighting

Down and Wall Lighting Modes help reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, allowing you to work comfortably without having to adjust the lighting to view paper documents in the darkroom.

Intuitive Control

The 21HQ513D's 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easy. The Hot Keys are quick and easier to operate, letting you to change mode and lighting settings without disrupting your workflow.?

5 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode.

Reducing Clutter and Simplifying Cable Connections

The 21HQ513D supports a Daisy Chain Setup. Easily connect two diagnostic Monitors to a single PC.

productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.

Versatile Design

The 21HQ513D is designed to be adjustable to assist with comfortable image review. The design allows users to adjust the pivot, height and tilt settings.

Ergonomic design with features of pivot, height, and tilt adjustment.

pivot adjustable

Pivot

Two-way

height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Height

0~110mm

tilt adjustable stand within the range of -5 degrees to 20 degrees

Tilt

-5~20°

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    21.3

  • Aspect Ratio

    `3:4

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1536 x 2048

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2115 x 0.2115

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    1100

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1800:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

CONNECTIVITY

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    YES(1ea)

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(3MP/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • RS-232

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Lighting

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Hot Key

    YES(6keys)

  • Presence Sensor

    YES

  • Front Sensor

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    YES

  • Light Box Mode

    YES

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Pathology Mode

    YES

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Machanical Power Switch

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    120W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 6.32A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    NO

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • Qubyx

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • RoHS

    YES

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • KGMP

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    NO

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • FDA

    Class II

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

