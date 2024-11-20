Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG 24" 2MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

24HR513C-B

24HR513C-B

LG 24” 2MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

front view

24” 2MP Clinical review monitor

Clinical review and Diagnosis in one display

Multi-purpose
600cd/m² Brightness (Typ.)
Internal Front Calibration Sensor
Efficiency
Management with LCS Medical
Daisy Chain
Convenience
Variety of interfaces including HDMI
Ergonomic Design

Multi-purpose

With high brightness of 600cd/m², this clinical review monitor is also suitable for diagnostic purposes.
600cd/m² Brightness (Typ.)

High brightness suitable for Diagnosis

With high brightness of 600cd/m², this clinical review monitor is also suitable for diagnostic purposes, meeting the ACR standards* for diagnostic monitors.^

*According to ACR(American College of Radiology), maximum luminance of diagnostic displays used for interpretation should be at least 350cd/m².
^This display is not intended for mammography.

Internal front calibration sensor

Consistency in medical images

The front-sensor, supported by the calibration software, enables calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment, ensuring stable image quality.

Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Focus view mode

Focus on the region of interest

24HR513C features the Focus view mode which highlights specific parts of the medical image. Users can easily select and focus on areas of concern while darkening the rest of the screen.

Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Pathology mode

Just like looking at a microscope

With Pathology Mode, 24HR513C provides image clarity and accuracy as if you were looking at a microscope.

Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Streamlined and efficient workflow

Convenient calibration and QA test.
LCS Medical*

Convenient calibration and QA test

Conveniently manage 24HR513C with LCS Medical. With calibration complying with DICOM Part 14, this software enables precise and consistent display of medical images. It also supports Quality Assurance Tests conforming to international QC Standards^.

Calibration

QA Test

*LCS Medical : LG Studio Calibration Medical
^LCS Medical supports Quality Assurance Tests that comply with international QC Standards including AAPM TG18, ACR, DIN-6868-157, IEC 62563-1, NYC PDM, JESRA X-0093, and RANZCR.

Daisy Chain

Simple connection to reduce clutter from your workspace

Make your workspace productive with Daisy Chain Setup. You can connect a 24HR513C with two 3MP diagnostic monitors, displaying patient charts on a 24HR513C and medical images on two 3MP monitors.*

You can connect a 24HR513C with two *3MP diagnostic monitors, displaying patient charts on a 24HR513C and medical images on two 3MP monitors.

Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*The 3MP diagnostic monitor featured in the image is 21HQ513D.

User convenience

Versatile connectivity

Variety of interfaces, including an HDMI Port

With HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI-D input terminals, 24HR513C guarantees compatibility with a wide range of interfaces, enhancing user convenience.

DVI IN, HDMI™, DisplayPort x 2, USB 3.0 Downstream x 2, USB 3.0 Upstream x 2.

*1. DVI IN / 2. HDMI™ / 3. DisplayPort x 2 / 4. USB 3.0 Downstream x 2 / 5. USB 3.0 Upstream x 2

Ergonomic design

Customisable workstation for enhanced usability

24HR513C is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The One-Click Stand makes the installation process simple. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. It also features a bi-directional auto pivot function for added flexibility.

Bi-directional Auto Pivot*

Swivel ±45°

Height 0 ~ 150mm

Tilt -5 ~ 25°

The One-Click Stand

Images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Auto Pivot refers to the automatic screen rotation function based on the pivot direction.

Auto luminance sensor

Automatically adjusts screen brightness

24HR513C features an Auto luminance sensor which sets screen brightness properly for the ambient lighting.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    24

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1200

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.27 x 0.27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    600

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 70% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Bit

    8bit

CONNECTIVITY

  • 12G-SDI

    NO

  • 3G-SDI

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    YES(1ea)

  • Component (Resolution)

    NO

  • Composite (Resolution)

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    YES

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Headphone out

    NO

  • RS-232

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Lighting

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Hot Key

    NO

  • Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Front Sensor

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    NO

  • Failover Input Switch

    NO

  • Focus View

    YES

  • Light Box Mode

    NO

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Pathology Mode

    YES

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    NO

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Machanical Power Switch

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    705 x 480 x 200

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    574.2 x 559.4 x 248.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    574.2 x 382.4 x 59.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.35

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    YES

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    YES

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • Qubyx

    NO

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • RoHS

    YES

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    NO

  • Vandal-proof

    NO

  • KGMP

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • FDA

    Class II

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

