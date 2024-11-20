We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31'' 12MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography
Accuracy
Self-calibration with Front Sensor.
Efficiency
PBP & Dual Controller.
Convenience
6 Hot Keys
Adjustable Stand.
Accurate Imaging
*Image is simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
*Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
Down Lighting & Wall Lighting
Optimal Reading Condition
Intuitive Control
Intuitive Control
Versatile Design
Easy and Comfort
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31
-
Aspect Ratio
`3:2
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
4200 x 2800
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 97% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Bit
10bit
CONNECTIVITY
-
12G-SDI
NO
-
3G-SDI
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Headphone out
YES
-
RS-232
NO
-
S-Video
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HW Calibration
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Lighting
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Hot Key
YES(6keys)
-
Presence Sensor
YES
-
Front Sensor
YES
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
NO
-
Failover Input Switch
NO
-
Focus View
YES
-
Light Box Mode
YES
-
Brightness stabilization
YES
-
Pathology Mode
YES
-
DICOM Compliant
YES
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
YES
-
Machanical Power Switch
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
21.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
14
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
10.7
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
180W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
24V, 7.5A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
NO
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
Qubyx
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
RoHS
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
NO
-
Vandal-proof
NO
-
KGMP
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
NO
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
YES
-
FDA
Class II
-
ISO13485
YES
-
GMP
YES
-
WEEE
YES
-
MFDS
YES
-
REACH
YES
