47" HD LED LCD* Super Narrow Bezel Display
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
47"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1366 x 768(HD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1, 500,000:1(DCR)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Response Time
12ms (G to G)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800x400 (mm)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
3.9mm(left/top) / 2.4mm(right/bottom)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D cm)
104.7 x 59.2 x 9.1
-
Weight (kg)
29kg
CONNECTIVITY INPUT
-
Digital
DVI, HDMI/DVI with HDCP
-
Analog
Component(BNC), RGB
-
Audio
RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio(RCA)
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver
-
USB
Yes(1)
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT
-
Digital
DVI without HDCP
-
Analog
RGB
-
Audio
External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
220W(Max), 160W(Power Saving On)
-
Power Consumption (Switch Off)
0.5W (Typ)
ACCESSORY
-
Included
Remote Controller, Power cable, RGB cable, DVI cable, Manual(CD), Bolt(8 unit), IR Receiver, Rs232C cable
WARRANTY
-
Length
3 Year Standard Commercial Warranty
REGULATION COMPLIANCE
-
UL
YES
-
c-UL
YES
-
CB
YES
-
TUV
YES
-
KC
YES
-
FCC
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KCC
YES
-
VESA MOUNT
YES
-
Energy Star
YES
-
ErP
YES
