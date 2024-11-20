Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Monitor with Built-in Webcam & Mic

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Monitor with Built-in Webcam & Mic

27BQ75QC-B

27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Monitor with Built-in Webcam & Mic

(0)
front view with push-pull Full HD webcam
27" QHD IPS Display

Accurate Colour Reproduction and Wide Viewing Angles

The IPS screen technology delivers consistent colour reproduction and enables users to view the screen from wide angles.

QHD IPS display providing with wide viewing angle.

Display
27" QHD (2560x1440) IPS
HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Usability
Built-in Full HD Webcam & Mic
Daisy Chain & USB Type-C™
Convenience
Multi Ports
HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.*

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : Precise Colors and Wide View.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Precise Colours and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance like reading a paper book.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance like reading a paper book which helps to reduce eye fatigue and also provides eye comfort.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Built-in Webcam and Mic

Boost Usability & Security

Thanks to the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with an integrated mic, you can host various meetings and video conferences.*

Push-pull Type Full HD Webcam offering integrated mic.

*To use Webcam, your computer and monitor should be connected by USB Type-C™ or USB Upstream cable.
*USB Type-C™ cable is included in the package (USB Upstream cable is NOT included).

Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

LG QHD monitor with USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort supports Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two LG QHD monitors and a laptop using a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable.*

productive workstation with USB Type-C™.

*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.*
Display

Display

Data

Data

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers life-like audio clarity.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (1Up/4Down) and Headphone out port.
Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), and USB (1Up/4Down) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and Headphone out port support hardware connectivity.*

*USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort cable are included in the package (USB, HDMI and RJ45 cable are NOT included).

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.*

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Versatile Design

The monitor allows for convenient height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments to create an optimised working environment.
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~35°

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

0~355°
The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

Bi-Direction
The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

0~130mm

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331x 0.2331

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.466

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(QHD/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Mic In

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    KVM, Ethernet, Auto Pivot

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Camera

    YES

  • Mic

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    695 x 549 x 197

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 527.6 x 239.6

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 63

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.35

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.1

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES (Switch)

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 