27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Monitor with Built-in Webcam & Mic
Accurate Colour Reproduction and Wide Viewing Angles
QHD IPS display providing with wide viewing angle.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Boost Usability & Security
Push-pull Type Full HD Webcam offering integrated mic.
*To use Webcam, your computer and monitor should be connected by USB Type-C™ or USB Upstream cable.
*USB Type-C™ cable is included in the package (USB Upstream cable is NOT included).
The Productive Workstation
productive workstation with USB Type-C™.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup
This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.
*USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort cable are included in the package (USB, HDMI and RJ45 cable are NOT included).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Versatile Design
the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331x 0.2331
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
68.466
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
YES(QHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
Mic In
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Others (Features)
KVM, Ethernet, Auto Pivot
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Camera
YES
-
Mic
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
695 x 549 x 197
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 527.6 x 239.6
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 63
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.35
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.1
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
130W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES (Switch)
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
